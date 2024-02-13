(MENAFN- Baystreet) Coca-Cola Posts Mixed Earnings Due To Lower Sales Volumes

Arm Holdings' Stock Rises 99% In Past Five DaysEarnings Boom or Bust: Newell Brands, Ubiquiti, and Take-TwoWatch These Stocks As Markets March HigherTuesday's Trades Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Restaurant Brands' Earnings Lifted By Strong Tim Hortons Sales

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) fourth quarter financial results beat analyst expectations due to stronger-than-expected sales at Tim Hortons.

The Toronto-based company, which also owns Burger King, Popeyes chicken, and Firehouse Subs, reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 U.S. versus $0.73 U.S. that was expected.

Revenue in the October through December period came in at $1.82 billion U.S. compared to $1.81 billion U.S. that was forecast. Total sales were up 8% from a year earlier.

Tim Hortons' same-store sales rose 8.4% year-over-year, topping estimates of 4.7%. Burger King reported same-store sales growth of 6.3%. And Popeyes' same-store sales grew 5.5%.

Burger King is now a year into a turnaround strategy that includes remodeling restaurants and spending more money on advertising to drive customer traffic and sales.

Restaurant Brands has also acquired Burger King's largest U.S. franchisee, Carrols Restaurant Group, in a $1 billion U.S. deal to help the chain renovate locations faster.

This earnings report is the first time that Restaurant Brands has shared its results using a new reporting structure.

The company now reports results for its individual brands in the U.S. and Canada and places all of its international locations together under a separate“international” reporting segment.

International same-store sales grew 4.6% in Q4 2023, the company said.

Restaurant Brands International's stock has risen 14% over the last 12 months to trade at $78.27 U.S. per share.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks