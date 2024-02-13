(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Coca-Cola Posts Mixed Earnings Due To Lower Sales Volumes
Arm Holdings' Stock Rises 99% In Past Five Days
Earnings Boom or Bust: Newell Brands, Ubiquiti, and Take-Two
Watch These Stocks As Markets March Higher
Tuesday's Trades Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Restaurant Brands' Earnings Lifted By Strong Tim Hortons Sales
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) fourth quarter financial results beat analyst expectations due to stronger-than-expected sales at Tim Hortons.
The Toronto-based company, which also owns Burger King, Popeyes chicken, and Firehouse Subs, reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 U.S. versus $0.73 U.S. that was expected.
Revenue in the October through December period came in at $1.82 billion U.S. compared to $1.81 billion U.S. that was forecast. Total sales were up 8% from a year earlier.
Tim Hortons' same-store sales rose 8.4% year-over-year, topping estimates of 4.7%. Burger King reported same-store sales growth of 6.3%. And Popeyes' same-store sales grew 5.5%.
Burger King is now a year into a turnaround strategy that includes remodeling restaurants and spending more money on advertising to drive customer traffic and sales.
Restaurant Brands has also acquired Burger King's largest U.S. franchisee, Carrols Restaurant Group, in a $1 billion U.S. deal to help the chain renovate locations faster.
This earnings report is the first time that Restaurant Brands has shared its results using a new reporting structure.
The company now reports results for its individual brands in the U.S. and Canada and places all of its international locations together under a separate“international” reporting segment.
International same-store sales grew 4.6% in Q4 2023, the company said.
Restaurant Brands International's stock has risen 14% over the last 12 months to trade at $78.27 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN13022024000212011056ID1107846474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.