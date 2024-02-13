Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market Size To Worth USD 2.03 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 2.28%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market Size was Valued at USD 1.62 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2.03 Billion by 2033, according to a Research Report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: CET Technology, LLC, Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Block Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH, American Portwell Technology Inc., China Delixi Group Co., Ltd, Shenzhen MOSO Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Cosel Asia Ltd., Apx Technologies Inc., Bicker Elektronik GmbH, Puls Gmbh, Salcomp PLC, Delta Electronics, Inc., ABB Ltd., LITE-ON Technology Corporation, MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Phoenix Contact India Private Limited, Schneider Electric SE, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Allis Electric Co. Ltd., B&K Precision Corporation, CUI, Inc., Absopulse Electronics Ltd

New York, United States , Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market Size is to Grow From USD 1.62 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.03 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.28% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

An electrical circuit known as a switch-mode power supply (SMPS) provides power while the switching device is not conducting by utilizing high-frequency on- and off-switching circuits in conjunction with storage components like capacitors or inductors. Switching power supplies are used in a wide range of electronic equipment, including computers and other fragile devices that require a reliable and efficient power supply, because of their exceptional efficiency. A switch-mode power supply goes under several names, such as switched-mode power supply or switching-mode power supply. Unlike a linear power supply, the pass transistor in a switching-mode power supply cycles between full-on, full-off, and low-dissipation states continuously. The global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market is expanding as a result of the growing use of SMPS in the industrial sector. The growing usage of switching mode power supply in the consumer electronics sector is expected to propel the development. As more people become aware of the advantages of switching mode power supplies such as their variable power conversion, small size, lightweight design, and efficient power utilization demand is rising. However, SMPS devices are very efficient, yet they can also waste energy and emit heat. If environmental concerns and regulatory bodies impose strict guidelines on energy efficiency and waste reduction, the growth of the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market could be hindered.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts From the Report on the " Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (DC-DC Converter, AC-DC Converter, Forward Converter, Flyback Converter, Self-Oscillating Flyback Converter, and Others), By Technology (Current Mode PWM, Voltage Mode PWM, and Others), By End-user (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Communication, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033)."

Buy Now Full Report:

The AC-DC converter segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) market is divided into DC-DC converter, AC-DC converter, forward converter, flyback converter, self-oscillating flyback converter, and others. Among these, the AC-DC converter segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market during the projected timeframe. This is a result of its capacity to deliver effective and adaptable power conversion. The increasing demand for consumer electronics has a major impact on the worldwide switch mode power supply (SMPS) market overall. This contributes to the AC-DC converter segment's expected sizable share in the global switch mode power supply (SMPS).

The current mode PWM segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market is divided into current mode PWM, voltage mode PWM, and others. Among these, the current mode PWM segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market during the projected timeframe. The rising need for high-performance and efficient switch mode power supply (SMPS) designs, together with the need for greater control and stability in modern electronic devices, is expected to propel the current mode PWM sector of the global switch mode power supply (SMPA) market upward.

The consumer electronics segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the switch mode power supply (SMPS) market during the estimated period.

Based on the end-user, the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market is divided into consumer electronics, industrial, communication, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market during the estimated period. The enormous growth in the consumer electronics sector is the cause of this. Improved power efficiency and flexible power conversion capabilities are two of the elements driving the consumer electronics segment expansion in the worldwide switch mode power supply (SMPS) market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Asia Pacific is Expected to hold the largest share of the Global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market over the forecast period .

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to gain significance in the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market due to the presence of major electronics manufacturers in the region and the rising demand for consumer electronics. The rapid growth of the worldwide switch mode power supply (SMPS) market in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes consumer electronics, medical equipment, and vehicles, is another factor influencing the high predicted market share.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market during the projected timeframe. This rise is mostly due to the vehicle industry's extensive use of technology. Cars with updated features, such as the ability to charge devices using car batteries, are driving demand for DC-to-DC switch mode power supplies in North America. Furthermore, the existence of many significant companies raises the income share of the North American area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market include CET Technology, LLC, Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Block Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH, American Portwell Technology Inc., China Delixi Group Co., Ltd, Shenzhen MOSO Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Cosel Asia Ltd., Apx Technologies Inc., Bicker Elektronik GmbH, Puls Gmbh, Salcomp PLC, Delta Electronics, Inc., ABB Ltd., LITE-ON Technology Corporation, MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Phoenix Contact India Private Limited, Schneider Electric SE, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Allis Electric Co. Ltd., B&K Precision Corporation, CUI, Inc., Absopulse Electronics Ltd., BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Artesyn Embedded Power, and others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

On January 2024, the company that supplies power management integrated circuits, discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, and modules worldwide has introduced two αMOS5TM 600V FRD Super Junction MOSFETs. αMOS5TM, AOS's application- and market-proven high-voltage MOSFET platform, is designed to satisfy the high-density and high-efficiency needs of industrial power applications, servers, workstations, telecom rectifiers, EV charging, and solar inverters.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market, By Type



DC-DC Converter

AC-DC Converter

Forward Converter

Flyback Converter

Self-Oscillating Flyback Converter Others

Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market, By Technology



Current Mode PWM

Voltage Mode PWM Others

Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market, By End-user



Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Communication Others

Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market, Regional Analysi



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Docking Station Market Size By Product (Laptop, Smartphones And Tablets), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sourcing Type (In-House, and Outsourced), By EXIM (Export Goods, and Import Goods), By Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, and Chemicals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Transparent TV Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (HUD, HMD, Digital Signage, and Smart Appliance), By Display Size (Small & Medium, and Large), By Application (Retail & Hospitality, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive & Transportation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

South Korea Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Substrate, Ink), By Technology (Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic, Screen), By Device (Displays, RFID, Lighting, Others), and South Korea Printed Electronics Market Insights Forecasts to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter