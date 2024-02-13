Digital Twin Consortium Publishes Industry User Guide For Applying Reality Capture To Site Civil Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Practical advice stakeholders can use to implement civil site projects

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTC) published the Industry User Guide for Applying Reality Capture to Site Civil Projects , which is a supplement to the DTC whitepaper Reality Capture: A Digital Twin Foundation. The new guide is a resource and practical companion industry stakeholders can use for guidance and insights when implementing reality capture for digital-twin-based on-site civil projects.

“Reality-capture technology embodies a set of devices and processes that are used to collect the conditions of a physical objects, assets, or space, said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC.“Reality capture technology with digital twins enhances visualization to support decision making about site civil projects like buildings, roads, bridges, canals, dams, airports, sewage systems, and pipelines.”

“By integrating reality capture data from a civil site into a digital twin, project stakeholders gain valuable insights, allowing for better resource allocation, scheduling, and connecting the physical world to the digital world,” said Michael LaFontaine, PLS, PMP, Deputy County Surveyor, Orange County, and one of the authors of the user guide.

The user guide includes the following information:



Using reality capture devices in different phases of a civil site project

Typical reality capture devices used for civil site projects

Work stages of civil site projects

Civil site project stakeholders

Control and accuracy for civil site projects

Specifications for safety standards, privacy, accuracy, and precision

Reality capture outputs and deliverables

Use cases, trends, and technologies featuring digital-twin-based reality capture Standards for reality capture of buildings

Download the Industry User Guide for Applying Reality Capture to Site Civil Projects user guide for more information and a complete list of authors.

