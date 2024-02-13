Assam Declares Kaji Nemu As State Fruit

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Assam government on Tuesday declared 'Kaji Nemu' (Citrus Lemon) as the state fruit.

“The 'Kaji Nemu' has been approved as the state fruit of Assam during the Cabinet meeting,” Assam Agricultural Minister Atul Bora said on the floors of the Assembly.

He said that Kaji Nemu has a Geographical Indication (GI) label and is well-known for its distinct scent and medicinal properties.

“The commercial plantation of Kaji Nemu is being carried out. It is grown on 15.90 hectares of land and yields 1.58 metric tonnes of produce. This fruit has been shipped to various nations during the past two years,” Bora said.

“Our government has decided to declare Kaji Nemu (Citrus Lemon) as the State Fruit of Assam. With its unique aroma & antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines,” Assam Chief Minister Himanata Sarma wrote on X.

He said that after the announcement, the fruit is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting self-dependency and production.

