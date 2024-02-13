An African Adventure Awaits For The World’s Top Destination Wedding Professionals At The 10th Annual DWP Congress

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Integrated Solutions) 7h February 2024, Dubai, UAE - The world’s strongest business-to-business (B2B) platform for destination weddings is preparing to shine in glory for its momentous 10th annual. The Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress has been bringing together over 500 luxury destination wedding experts including planners, hotels, venues, tourism boards, photographers, videographers, cake designers, fashion designers and many other creative suppliers and service providers from 70+ countries for 9 years now. In April 2024, the Congress will be celebrating a decade of connecting the global destination wedding industry.

Taking place in the gorgeous backdrop of Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, this extravaganza will begin from April 15th-17th 2024 in strategic partnership with RSVP Events.

From having breakfasts with the elephants to a train ride through the majestic falls to a sunset cruise along the Zambezi River, the attendees this year for the DWP Congress will be in for quite an experiential treat – unique and unmatched to the ones they have been witnessing so far. Zimbabwe is a country of wonders serving great opportunities for tourists, but also is an undiscovered gem for the lovers of destination weddings. It is the land of endless opportunities!

Tapiwa Mukoti, the Founder & Managing Director of RSVP Events, expressed her excitement and honour to host the 10th anniversary of the DWP Congress in her country. “To be remembered as the first country in Africa to host not only the event but the milestone 10th anniversary, is such an amazing honour and it sets the bar as to what Africa can do. It is also an honour to be able to showcase the unique beauty my country has to offer as well as to showcase our industry’s talent. Zimbabwe is not an obvious destination to most but I believe after this event, Zimbabwe will become a sort after wedding destination ” she says.

Tapiwa also revealed some of the amazing experiences that the global attendees of the DWP Congress can expect. She said “everyone attending the event will see the true meaning of African hospitality, beauty and majesty through the various activities we have planned. Without giving away any surprises, delegates will experience Victoria Falls and its unique activities; what we have in store are true bucket list experiences. Some that you cannot have anywhere else in the world”.

Not only experiences, but the DWP Congress will also focus on one of its strongest USPs, the networks created, relationships built, and business meetings conducted. Through its format of one-to-one meetings between planners and suppliers, the Congress has successfully managed to create multiple windows of opportunities for wedding professionals to collaborate and work with each other to orchestrate some of the biggest weddings. Validating the same, Tapiwa shares “the most exciting experience for me in the past events I attended was the opportunity to meet, network and sit under the tutelage of the industry's legends. The opportunity to see many of us and them in one space are absolutely memorable and rare”.

With the DWP Congress hosting the historical event in different destinations across the globe, it greatly helps put spotlight on the destination as its offerings are witnessed by destination wedding specialists from across the globe, and the same goes for Zimbabwe, and Africa for this year. The region is well known for its adventure experiences, adrenaline filled activities, culture, heritage and hospitality, and by bringing the world here under the pretext of the Congress, the region will also be able to showcase itself as a wedding destination to watch out for in the near future. “I believe we will see an increase in destination weddings in Africa. The industry will be forced to become more creative in our authentic product offerings which will be a positive push in the right direction. Africa will be counted as a top destination and trend leader within the event space. I will also be excited to see a mix of African and foreign cultures in the wedding experiences”, explains Tapiwa.

As the excitement builds in the run up to the event in a few months, there is a distinct curiosity to see what the milestone 10th edition has to offer. The responses are flooding in and registration is fast filling up. Ackash Jain, Director of QnA International, the organizers of the DWP Congress says “We are very excited to be hosting the momentous 10th edition of the DWP Congress in Zimbabwe. It has been an absolute honour and pleasure to partner with RSVP Events under the inspiring leadership of Mrs Tapiwa Mukoti, and her dedication and planning towards making this edition a success has been unmatched. We have had the pleasure of hosting her as one of the past attendees, and being able to partner with her to host the DWP Congress this year feels great! She has played an instrumental role in bringing the DWP Congress to Africa and we are looking forward to working closely with her and her partners to showcase Victoria Falls as a top wedding destination. This is the magic of the DWP Congress, where we build meaningful relationships that last long”.







