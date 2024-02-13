Top US maritime strategist Robert Bryans joins CORE POWER in Washington

(MENAFN- RTG Communications) Robert Bryans,a senior US maritime strategist and systems engineering expert, has joined thegrowing CORE POWER team in Washington D.C. as Vice President of Government Relations and Strategic Alliances.



Bryans joins CORE POWER from the USNuclear Regulatory Commission where he served as Chief of Staff, advancing nuclearpolicy decisions in the US and abroad.



Bryans brings unique maritime, engineering, and nuclearexperience along with a vast network of connections to support CORE POWER’smission in the application of advanced nuclear technology for heavy industryand transport.



“We’re excited to add Robert Bryans to COREPOWER’s US-based team, where his background and skill sets will boost ourability to reach and educate key government and industry representatives,” says CORE POWER CEO, Mikal Bøe.



“His impressive maritime, international relations andstrategy credentials are also important to our overall mission of bringingdependable, climate-proof nuclear energy solutions to the maritime industry,”adds Bøe.



Bryans served for threedecades in the United StatesNavy, commanding the most advanced warships, including an Aegis Arleigh Burkeclass destroyer and Ticonderoga class cruiser. He served as the integrated airand missile defense commander for two US Navy aircraft carrier strike groupsand had senior roles in systems engineering and requirement design roles in thedevelopment of ballistic missile defence systems.



Bryans commented: “The maritime application of advancednuclear reactors requires an important systems-of-systems framework, and I lookforward to using my systems engineering background, seagoing experience, andwork at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to help CORE POWER achieve these importantgoals.”





