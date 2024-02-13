Government Aim To Stamp Out Rogue Taxi Drivers In Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Minister of Transport, Alexis Vafeadis has committed to strengthening controls to deal with unlicensed taxi drivers.

The commitment was made at a meeting with the President of the Licensing Authority as well as representatives of the Association of Nicosia Taxi Owners and Entrepreneurs.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Transport tabled a bill aimed at stopping unlicensed taxi drivers by issuing hefty fines.

The problem of rogue taxi drivers has increased on the island over the last few years.