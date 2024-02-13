Franklin Electric Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 And Full Year 2023 Results



Consolidated net sales of $473.0 million, a decrease of 3% to the prior year

Water Systems and Distribution net sales decreased by 1% each, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 23%

Operating income was $50.8 million with operating margin of 10.7% GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.82

Full Year 2023 Highlights



Full Year record net sales of $2.1 billion, an increase of 1% over the prior year

Water Systems and Distribution both set new net sales records with increases of 4% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 11%

Operating income for 2023 was a record at $262.4 million with operating margin of 12.7%

GAAP fully diluted EPS was a record at $4.11, an increase of 4% over the prior year Record cash flows from operating activities of $315.7 million increased $214.0 million over the prior year



FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2023.

Fourth quarter 2023 net sales were $473.0 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 net sales of $489.4 million. Fourth quarter 2023 operating income was $50.8 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $56.2 million. Fourth quarter 2023 EPS was $0.82, versus EPS in the fourth quarter 2022 of $0.84.

Full Year 2023 net sales were $2.1 billion, compared to full year 2022 net sales of $2.0 billion. Full year 2023 operating income was $262.4 million, compared to full year 2022 operating income of $257.2 million. Full year 2023 EPS was $4.11, versus EPS in 2022 of $3.97.

“The Franklin Electric team delivered another solid quarter to end a record year overall for the Company with new full year records for net sales, operating income, earnings per share, and operating cash flows. Strong execution drove healthy margins for both the quarter and year, led by record full-year operating income in our Water Systems segment while commodity price headwinds in our Distribution business and destocking activity in Fueling continued to weigh on our results,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“The breadth and durability of our global portfolio has proven resilient and positions us well entering 2024 where we expect demand to gain momentum as we move further into the year. I'm confident our healthy financial position and commitment to remain focused on meeting our customers' growing requirements for water and energy solutions provides a solid foundation to enhance shareholder value”, concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $279.6 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $1.7 million or 1 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Sales decreases were driven by lower sales of groundwater pumping and water treatment products, partially offset by strong end market demand for large pumps. Water Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2023 was $44.1 million. Fourth quarter 2022 Water Systems operating income was $44.6 million.

Distribution net sales were $148.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The Distribution segment operating income was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $2.9 million. Distribution segment sales and operating income were negatively impacted by adverse weather and margin compression from declining pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business.

Fueling Systems net sales were $65.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $19.8 million or 23 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Sales decreases were driven by customer inventory destocking driving lower volumes and higher interest rates, labor constraints, and permitting delays causing some new station build plans to move into 2024. Fueling Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2023 was $19.4 million. Fourth quarter 2022 Fueling Systems operating income was $24.3 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities for 2023 were $315.7 million versus $101.7 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to actions the Company took to improve working capital including inventory reductions as its supply chain resiliency and lead times improved during the back half of the year.

2024 Guidance

The Company expects its full year 2024 sales to be in the range of $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion and full year 2024 EPS to be in the range of $4.22 to $4.40.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek's lists of America's Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 and America's Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

