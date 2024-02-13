Kol Nikollaj Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kol Nikollaj, President of the Albania Trade Unions
Confederation, has sent a letter of congratulations to President
Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential
election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
We have carefully followed your re-election to the post of
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we are very happy that
you will continue to lead the people of Azerbaijan towards
strengthening and consolidating the independence and economic
development of your country.
On behalf of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Albania, which
has close fraternal ties with the Azerbaijan Trade Unions
Confederation (AHIK), as well as on my own behalf, please accept
our fraternal and sincere congratulations for your re-election to
the post of President of Republic of Azerbaijan.
On this occasion, we would like to wish you and the people of
Azerbaijan success and prosperity in the coming years for the good
of all your country, as an important stability factor at the global
level.
We are convinced that your re-election as the President of
Azerbaijan will strengthen and raise to higher levels the bilateral
cooperation between our countries, which together contribute to
global geopolitical developments as political and economic
stability factor.
Sincerely,
Kol Nikollaj
President of the Confederation of the Trade Unions of Albania
(KSSH)".
