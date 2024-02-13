Official: Russia Hopes That Peace Process Between Baku And Yerevan Will Continue

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said,
commenting on the escalation on the border between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, that Russia hopes that the peace process between Baku and
Yerevan will continue, Azernews reports.
Peskov called the military clash on the border of the two
countries "alarming news" and urged the sides to restraint.
The Kremlin spokesman added that such incidents do not
contribute to the advancement of the negotiation process, bringing
us closer to the moment of signing a peace treaty between Baku and
Yerevan.
On February 12, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions
of Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service (SBS) troops in the
direction of Kollugishlak village in Zangilan district, as a result
of which serviceman Parviz Aghakishi oglu Khalilzade was
wounded.
