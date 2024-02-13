               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Official: Russia Hopes That Peace Process Between Baku And Yerevan Will Continue


2/13/2024 8:10:34 AM

Abbas Ganbay

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, commenting on the escalation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, that Russia hopes that the peace process between Baku and Yerevan will continue, Azernews reports.

Peskov called the military clash on the border of the two countries "alarming news" and urged the sides to restraint.

The Kremlin spokesman added that such incidents do not contribute to the advancement of the negotiation process, bringing us closer to the moment of signing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

On February 12, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service (SBS) troops in the direction of Kollugishlak village in Zangilan district, as a result of which serviceman Parviz Aghakishi oglu Khalilzade was wounded.

