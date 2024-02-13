Regenerative Medicine Market Is Expected To Reach $49.0 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative Medicine market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $49.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The growth of the regenerative medicine market is characterized by the increasing collaborations and partnerships by major market players, and the emerging applications in new therapeutic areas. Rising focus on personalized medicine and increasing regulatory approvals in regenerative medicine are also predicted to drive the market. Download an Illustrative overview: Regenerative Medicine Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $16.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $49.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Therapeutic area Geographies Covered North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Harnessing the Potential of 3D Printing Key Market Driver Focus on Personalized Medicine

Based on product, the global regenerative medicine market is segmented into gene therapy, cell therapy (stem cell therapy [cell transplantations, stem cell therapy products {autologous therapy, allogenic therapy] cell-based immunotherapy products), and tissue engineering products. The cell therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The rising acceptance of stem cell therapy is predicted to drive the market.

Based on therapeutic area, the global regenerative medicine market is segmented into oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatology & wound care, cardiovascular diseases, ophthalmology, neurology, and other applications. In 2022, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, rich pipeline of stem cell products for treating musculoskeletal disorders, and the rising number of stem cell research projects.

Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America held the dominant share of the regenerative medicine market, followed by Europe. Increased research-driven activities and demand for biologics in North America is expected to provide lucrative market growth in the near future. Rise in demand for advanced technology-based treatments like stem cell technology, biologics, tissue engineering, and biomaterials is also expected to drive market growth.

The APAC region is the fastest expanding market for regenerative medicine, driven by many factors like increasing per capita income, large burden of chronic diseases, and the increasing popularity for novel technologies are expected to support market growth are expected to uplift the market.

This report categorizes the regenerative medicine market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product



Cell therapy



Stem cell therapy





Cell transplantations





Stem cell therapy products







Autologous therapy



Allogenic therapy

Cell-based immunotherapy products

Gene therapy Tissue engineering

By Therapeutic Area



Oncology

Musculoskeletal disorders

Dermatology & wound care

Cardiovascular diseases

Opthalmology

Neurology Other applications

By Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:



Regenerative medicine product manufacturing companies

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals & specialty clinics)

National and regional research boards and organizations

Research & development organizations

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Research laboratories & academic institutes Market research & consulting firms

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the regenerative medicine market by product, therapeutic area, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall regenerative medicine market

To provide detailed information about global product revenues.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), the Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, pipeline products (Phase 3 Regenerative medicines clinical trials molecules), partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and strategic alliances To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary“Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategy.

Research Insights:

