37 UBS Advisor Teams In Florida Named To Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 37 financial advisor teams in Florida have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024.

"I'm incredibly proud to see so many of our talented advisor teams recognized for their collective commitment and excellence in serving the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth executives, multigenerational families, corporations, and institutions throughout Florida," said Brad Smithy, Florida Market Executive, UBS Wealth Management USA. "I'd like to congratulate each of them on this terrific achievement."

The UBS wealth management teams named to the list in Florida include:

Boca Raton

Constellation Wealth Management : Nick Sadowsky, CPM®; Hank Boyce, CFA®; Worth Boyce, CFP®; Missy Fierman.

BV Group : Michael Bober, CFP®, CIMA®, CEPA®; Eddie Ventrice, CFP®, CIMA®, CEPA®; Michael MacDonald, CFP®; Alex Santos, CFP®, CEPA®; William Marino, CFP®, AWMA®.

Boca Raton Wealth Consulting Group : John Pastorello; Meryl B. Bangsil, CFP®, AAMS®, CRPC®, CEPA®; Jacob A. Bryant, AWMA®, CEPA®, CRPC®.

The Buetel Wealth Management Group : Brian C. Buetel, CPWA®, CEPA®, CTFA; Cameron Buetel, CFP®, CEPA®; Eileen Tetteris.

Clearwater

The Petika Wealth Management Group : John T. Petika Sr.; John Petika Jr., CEPA®,

RICP; James Petika, CFP®.

Coral Gables

Tidal Wealth Partners : Michael Eustace; Brenda O'Connor Juanas; Anthony Solfaro, CFP®.

Intergrativ Wealth Management : Andreas Ehlebracht; Charles J. May.

Schaefer-Hanamura Group : Stephen Schaefer, CFP®; Hiromi Hanamura, CFP®, CRPS®.

Fort Lauderdale

The Garvin Financial Team : Chris Garvin; Mark Swenson; Jennifer Garvin; H. Glenn Garvin.

Coastal Partners : W. Scott Parker; Sean Riley; Chris Pendrak, CFA®; W. Scott Parker Jr.

Fort Myers

1280 Financial Partners : Charles I. Todd, CIMA®, CFP®; Thomas Burt, CIMA®, CPM®, CFP®, CEPA®, ChFC®, CLU®, AIF®; Duane Ohly, CRPS®; Brett R. Kinzel; John T. McGee, CPM®.

Jacksonville

The Beard Williams Group : Franklin Beard.

Miami

The Americas Team : Ricardo Pintado; William Gomez, CIMA®; William Gomez-Moller.

Orbis International Financial Group: Jesus Kruger, CPM®; Manuel Pinto, CFA®; Federico Sanchez; Pam Segal Rhodes; Alvaro Mora.

Bridgelane Wealth Management : Peter Zubizarreta, CIMA®, CPWA®; Randall Bodner; Clark Bacon; Ruben Torres.

Reilly & Coroalles Wealth Management Group : Manuel Coroalles, CFP®; Kate Reilley.

VPHN Wealth Partners : Melissa Van Putten-Henderson, CFA®, CAIA®;

Doris Neyra, CFP ®; Kelly Baker Ferrarese, CFP®.

Biscayne Wealth Management : Barry Allen Schwartz; Richard Suss, CFP®; Avram Gutis.

Naples

Naples Northbrook Wealth Management : Terry Dean; Russell Roth; Teri Conklin; Martha Maher Naselli; Pamela Mitchell, CFP®.

The Matina Group : Joseph Matina; Christopher McKenna; Amy West, CTFA®; Lauren Mirman; Anthony Horan, CFP®, CIMA®.

The Stephens Group: Jason Stephens, CFP®; Michael Lundon.

Palm Beach Gardens

Focus Wealth Management : Trey Mahoney; Peter Foley; Mary Angela Lauritano, CFA®; Philip Jordan; Justin Warzala. CFP®.

Coastal Lighthouse Wealth Management : Douglas Twohill, CFP®; Steven Scalici, CFP®;

Ryan Shippy, CFP®.

Ponte Vedra Beach

Sanctuary Private Wealth : Christopher Aitken; Ken Tonning.

Sarasota

Family Wealth Management Group : David R. Begala, CFP®, ChFC®, CDFA®, AAMSTM; Alfred Caliendo; Eric Dunn; Jaime Messinger.

Zelniker Dorfman Carr & Heritage Group: Scott Zelniker, CRPCTM, CRPSTM; Peter Dorfman, CEPA®; Michael Carr; Jason E. Hughes, CFP®, CPWA®, CEPA®; Molly Townsend, CFP®.

Tampa

Endeavor Wealth Consultants : Wade Kornblith; Daniel Zucker; Robert Tannenbaum.

Synergy Wealth Consultants : Brian Robinson; John Posey; Jimmy Okun; Steele Nugent.

Tampa Bay Private Wealth Management : Brian Gray, CEPA®; Paul Dolcimascolo, CFP®; John Grandizio.

SageView Partners : Samantha Parker-Hopkins, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS®; Jeffrey L. Hogue, CFP®, CEPA®.

West Palm Beach

The Braff Group : Douglass Braff; Douglas Coughlin, CFP®; Kelly Ganz, CFP®, CIMA®; Patrick DiSimone, CFP®.

Damante Partners Wealth Management : Christopher J. Damante, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®; Lisa Paczkowski, CFP®; Robert C. Damante, CFP®.

Berman Partners : Brian Lowenthal, CFP®; Kristen Scarpa Bissett; Eileen Berman.

Palm Beach Wealth Consulting Services : John Castronuovo, CFP®, CAP®, CEPA®; Robert DeForest, CIMA®.

Paradigm Wealth Management : George S. Mayer III; Scott B. Arensten, CFA®; Michael Rodbell; James Leen; Erik Armstrong, CFP®, AWMA®.

Winter Haven

The Watkins Johnson Wealth Management Group : Jack M. Watkins Jr.; Eric E. Johnson, CFP®, CIMA®.

Winter Park

Winter Park Wealth Management : Ed C. LeMasters; Jerrey A. Thurston, CFP®, CIMA®, CPWA®, CEPA®; Mitch Schrenk, CFP®, CIMA®, CRPS®; Brian R. Linden, CFP®; Heather R. Mount, CFP®, CRPS®.

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024 is composed of more than 4,100 teams that collectively manage approximately $5.1 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative data, including telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit

.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 countries around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:

Peter Pupello

[email protected]

813-841-0631

© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

SOURCE UBS