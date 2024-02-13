At MWC Barcelona, VIAVI Will Showcase Solutions To Optimize Networks In The Age Of AI And The Cloud

"The past year has demonstrated the rapid pace at which network technology continues to advance," said Oleg Khaykin, President and CEO, VIAVI. "The emergence of consumer-scale AI has changed demand for networking and computing resources worldwide. While 10,000 new 5G cities were added, the industry is already paving the road for 6G. And several service providers announced nationwide deployments of Open RAN. VIAVI will be presenting a number of solutions that help our customers and partners navigate this evolving landscape to deliver profitable services on future-proofed networks."

VIAVI will be in Hall 5 at Stand #5A18, where the company will exhibit its industry-leading network test, automation and optimization solutions, enabled by the

Network Integrated Test, Real-Time Analytics and Optimization (NITRO)

platform:



Network Transformation and Optimization.

VIAVI Telco AI powers solutions to enable tomorrow's highly automated, zero-touch networks. NITRO AIOps supports communications service providers in harnessing cloud platforms, open control interfaces and automation, by providing cloud-native Asset Discovery, Inventory and Topology, Real-time Assurance with AI/ML driven proactive problem resolution, analytics and automation, optimizing digital experiences across hybrid network environments.

From 5G To 6G.

NITRO Wireless brings together proven performance and interoperability test platforms used throughout the industry for 3GPP and O-RAN with cloud, intelligence and automation –

in the lab, through the cloud or as a service. Demonstrations will include XHaulAdvisor , the industry's only real-time fronthaul analysis; Open RAN security test ; a new, more compact solution for O-RAN conformance and R&D; and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) test . The VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR ) will also be showcased.

RAN Intelligence.

Cloud-based RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) test and geolocation apps enable self-learning, optimized and efficient wireless networks. Demonstrations will include TeraVM RIC Test for platform validation and rApp/xApp training, and VIAVI Geolocation rApp/xApp for any O-RAN RIC or Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) platform. Smart, Secure and Automated Field Solutions. VIAVI field instruments equip technicians and contractors to deliver smart, fault-free cell site installation and maintenance –

with automated test processes that help close workforce skill gaps. Demonstrations will include 5G synchronization , interference hunting , electromagnetic field (EMF) analysis , and antenna alignment .

As the test and measurement partner of choice in the expanding network ecosystem, VIAVI will also be conducting live collaborative demonstrations with technology leaders throughout the event. These demonstrations will cover areas such as:



New architectures and solutions to maximize 5G performance and lay the groundwork for 5G Advanced and 6G

Proving the commercial robustness, maturity and cost-effectiveness of Open RAN RAN Intelligence and

AIOps

