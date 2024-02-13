Sports Nutrition Market Booming: Diverse Appeal Propels Growth, Expected To Hit $88.42B By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sports Nutrition Market Report

Unleashing the Power of Sports Nutrition

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sports Nutrition Market rising awareness of the importance of nutrition in achieving fitness goals and overall well-being is contributing to the growing demand for sports nutrition products. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the role nutrition plays in optimizing performance, aiding recovery, and supporting various aspects of health, including muscle development, weight management, and energy levels.The sports nutrition market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. As more people engage in various sports activities and fitness regimes, the demand for specialized nutrition products has surged.Market Size-The SNS Insider report indicates that the Sports Nutrition Market was valued at USD 41.85 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 88.42 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Get a Report Sample of Sports Nutrition Market @Market Report Scope –A major factor behind the growth of the sports nutrition market is an increasing demand for sustainably and hygienically labelled products. Desire for the transparency of the products' ingredients has led to a growing preference for sports nutrition options, which are compatible with sustainability practices and features clean labels. Manufacturers are forced to produce products that meet both performance as well as ethics and environmental standards, in view of this shift considerations.Some of the major key players studied in this report are:Iovate Health Sciences, Abbott, Quest Nutrition, PepsiCo, Cliff Bar, The Coca-Cola Company, MusclePharm, The Bountiful Company, Post Holdings, BA Sports Nutrition, Cardiff Sports NutritionMarket Growth Factors –The growth of the sports nutrition market is expected to be stimulated by increasing consumer interest in sport nutrition, including athletes, bodybuilders and nonathletes who seek health lifestyle. The market growth of sports nutrition is expected to accelerate over the forecast period, driven by lifestyle users that are consuming sport nutrition products in order to meet their day's dietary requirements and not for exercise.Segmentation Analysis –In view of growing awareness about health and fitness, as well as the high commercial availability of sports supplements in the market, the supplement segment accounted for a 39.4% revenue share by 2023. Another important factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the increase in the number of gyms and fitness centres. Moreover, industry growth is expected to increase in the coming years due to an increasing number of new product launches and continuing research on emerging ingredients.The powder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 according to its formulation. It is due to the increasing number of sports events in this region, as well as a proliferation of health and fitness centres which contribute to market growth. In addition, powder supplements are preferred for their ease of use, high stability ingredients and longer shelf lives. Moreover, a significant proportion of protein is consumed by adults focused on muscle building and physique enhancement.Impact of Covid-19 :. The impact of Covid-19 on the sports nutrition market has been significant and multifaceted. With the outbreak of the pandemic, various restrictions and lockdown measures were implemented worldwide, leading to the closure of gyms, fitness centers, and sporting events. This sudden halt in physical activities directly affected the demand for sports nutrition products.. One immediate consequence was a decline in sales as consumers shifted their priorities towards essential items and focused on health and safety concerns. The closure of gyms also meant that individuals had limited access to fitness facilities, resulting in reduced demand for supplements and protein-based products typically associated with intense workouts.. However, as people adapted to the new normal and sought alternative ways to maintain their fitness routines at home, there was a gradual recovery in the sports nutrition market. Many individuals turned to online platforms for workout tutorials, virtual training sessions, and home exercise equipment. This shift towards home-based fitness activities created opportunities for companies to promote their sports nutrition products through digital channels.Key Regional Development –In 2022, the European sports nutrition market is expected to reach USD 20.97 billion, with a potential for significant growth. Growth in the compound annual growth rate during the study period, which increased the number of visitors to gyms and fitness centers in the region, The growing demand for supplements to improve physical health, and the growing number of diseases, can partly be attributed to this. Club postVIDCO-19 pandemic health issues and related health concerns, and the need to improve and maintain good health regimens. As a result of the increasing number of individuals and groups taking part in sports activities, as well as an increase in competition sport events and leagues, North America's sports nutrition market is also one of the top markets. The existence of significant sports leagues in the region, such as the National Football League NFL, Major League Soccer, is one example. Major League Baseball and National Hockey League MLB.Key TakeawayAs an energy source, fatty acids from fat can be used particularly if the exercise is longer than one hour. In addition, fats are a building block for hormone production and cell membranes. As a consequence, the consumption of sports nutrition products by consumers is increasing due to improved health awareness and an increase in their disposable income. Consequently, the growth rate of the sports nutrition market is growing. Indulgence in the purchase of goods and knowledge about products.Recent Developments -February 2022: The latest EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage has been announced by North American Cannabis Holdings. It was launched in Columbus, Ohio, at the Arnold Sports Festival of March 4-6, 2022. The EVERx has been modified by USMJ. formula and packaging and will now compete in the Arnold Classic among 20,000 competitors from 80 nations in 60 sports and events.Sports Nutrition Market Opportunity: Expanding and Evolving. The sports nutrition market presents a significant opportunity for growth and development. With the increasing popularity of sports and fitness activities, there is a growing demand for products that can enhance athletic performance, aid in recovery, and support overall well-being.. One of the key factors driving this market opportunity is the rising awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. People are becoming more conscious about their dietary choices and are actively seeking products that can help them achieve their fitness goals. This shift in consumer behavior has created a lucrative market for sports nutrition products.. Furthermore, advancements in scientific research have led to the development of innovative ingredients and formulations that cater specifically to athletes' nutritional needs. These products not only provide essential nutrients but also offer targeted benefits such as improved endurance, muscle recovery, and enhanced strength.Buy the Latest Version of this ReportTable of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation on the basis of Flavor8.1 Regular Sports Nutrition Supplements8.2 Flavored Sports Nutrition Supplements8.3 Fruit Punch8.4 Berries8.5 Citrus8.6 Chocolate8.7 Vanilla8.8 Other Flavors9. Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation on the basis of Function9.1 Energizing Products9.2 Rehydration9.3 Pre-workout9.4 Recovery9.5 Weight Management10. Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation on the basis of Product Form10.1 Ready-to-Drink Sports Supplements10.2 Energy & Protein Bars10.3 Powder Sports Supplements10.4 Sports Supplement Tablets/Capsules11. Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation on the basis of Sales Channel11.1 Modern Trade11.2 Convenience Stores11.3 Specialty Stores11.4 Pharmacy Stores11.5 Online Retail11.6 Other Sales Channels12. Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation on the basis of Nature12.1 Organic Sports Nutrition Supplements12.2 Conventional Sports Nutrition Supplements13. Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation on the basis of Price Range13.1 Economic Sports Nutrition Products13.2 Premium Sports Nutrition Products14. Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation on the basis of Flavor14.1 Regular Sports Nutrition Supplements14.2 Flavoured Sports Nutrition Supplements14.3 Fruit Punch14.4 Berries14.5 Citrus14.6 Chocolate14.7 Vanilla14.8 Other Flavours15. Regional Analysis15.1 Introduction15.2 North America15.2.1 USA15.2.2 Canada15.2.3 Mexico15.3 Europe15.3.1 Germany15.3.2 UK15.3.3 France15.3.4 Italy15.3.5 Spain15.3.6 The Netherlands15.3.7 Rest of Europe15.4 Asia-Pacific15.4.1 Japan15.4.2 South Korea15.4.3 China15.4.4 India15.4.5 Australia15.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific15.5 The Middle East & Africa15.5.1 Israel15.5.2 UAE15.5.3 South Africa15.5.4 Rest15.6 Latin America15.6.1 Brazil15.6.2 Argentina15.6.3 Rest of Latin America16. Company Profiles16.1.1 Financial16.1.2 Products/ Services Offered16.1.3 SWOT Analysis16.1.4 The SNS view18. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube