Casemark Unveils Revolutionary AI-Assisted Page-Line Deposition Summary Workflow: Transforming Legal Analysis With Unmatched Efficiency And Precision

Beaverton, OR – CaseMark, a pioneer in AI-enabled legal solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the Page-Line Deposition Summary Workflow . This groundbreaking feature, now accessible through CaseMark's Workflow and Workflow API solutions, enhances the company's comprehensive suite of advanced legal tools, including case summaries, narrative deposition summaries, immigration reference letters, and file summaries. This expansion reaffirms CaseMark's commitment to equipping the legal profession with the most sophisticated automation tools available.

A Suite of Workflows Engineered for Excellence

This cutting-edge addition joins CaseMark's robust suite of AI-powered legal tools, solidifying our position as leaders in legal tech innovation. Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing workflows, the Page-Line Deposition Summary Workflow provides a holistic solution tailored to the dynamic needs of legal professionals.

Key Features Include:



Automated Summarization : Leverages advanced AI for the rapid extraction of key testimonies, offering a 10-to-1 page-line summary format that ensures precision and accuracy for even the longest deposition transcripts. Summary Interrogation : Features a ChatGPT-like interface, allowing users to delve deeper into summary content, which facilitates a better understanding and application of information in deposition transcripts.

Special February Offer: Experience the Future of Legal Tech with Free Access to CaseMark's Platform

To demonstrate the transformative potential of its AI-assisted workflows, CaseMark is offering free access to its platform for the entire month of February. This initiative is designed to thank our loyal customers and provide those interested in AI with a risk-free opportunity to explore the benefits of CaseMark's cutting-edge legal technology.

Opportunity for LegalTech Companies

CaseMark's white-label Workflow API presents a unique opportunity for legaltech platforms to enhance their offerings with our state-of-the-art AI workflows. We invite legaltech companies to explore licensing opportunities and join us in setting new standards for legal technology.

Empowering Legal Professionals with Advanced AI

“CaseMark's commitment to innovation is at the heart of everything we do. The launch of our Page-Line Deposition Summary Workflow is more than just a new feature; it's a testament to our dedication to revolutionizing legal workflows with AI. Our comprehensive suite of tools is designed to save time, enhance accuracy, and streamline case preparation and strategy, setting a new benchmark in legal tech,” said Scott Kveton, CEO of CaseMark.

Join CaseMark at ABA TechShow 2024

CaseMark is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming American Bar Association's TechShow 2024 in Chicago. Attendees are invited to connect with the CaseMark team for personal demonstrations and insights into the company's innovative technology roadmap.

About CaseMark

CaseMark is a pioneer in legal technology, dedicated to revolutionizing legal workflows through innovative AI-enabled solutions. Based in Beaverton, Oregon, CaseMark is committed to enhancing the practice of law by providing legal professionals with tools that save time, enhance accuracy, and streamline case preparation and strategy.

For more information about CaseMark and its new Page-Line Deposition Summary Workflow, visit .

