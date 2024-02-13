Four Armenian Soldiers Neutralised As Result Of Operation Revenge

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Four Armenian Armed Forces soldiers were neutralised as a result of Operation Revenge that Azerbaijan State Border Service units (SBS) carried out today, Azernews reports.

The eliminated Armenian soldiers are Edward Arutiunian, Gagik Manukian, Arsen Ambartsumian, and Grachia Oganesian.

It is worth noting that on February 12, at 20:50 and 23:40, Armenian armed forces' units from positions in the direction of the Chinarli settlement in the Tovuzgali region subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in the Tovuz region to small arms fire.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the Armenian provocation, adding that on February 12, as a result of another military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.

On February 13, the Azerbaijan State Border Service units (SBS) carried out a Revenge Operation in response to the Armenian armed forces' provocation. As a result of the operation, the Armenian armed forces combat post near the Gafan district's Nerkin-And residential area, which opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers yesterday, was destroyed, and the combat positions were silenced.

This provocation by Armenia is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Such provocative actions in an environment where stability has prevailed for the past 4-5 months are in clear contradiction with Armenia's declared messages of peace.