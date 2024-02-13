From Tradition To Innovation: Qatari Designers Bridge Past And Present

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) , Qatari designers have captivated audiences with their fusion of local tradition and contemporary design aesthetics.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Fajr Attia, Founder of Trifoglio, and Jawaher Mohammed AlMannai, Brand Designer and Co-Owner of Ghand Jewellery, highlighted the significance of showcasing Qatari culture to the world through their creations.

Attia explained the inspiration behind Trifoglio, stating that the brand draws from the symbolism of the clove flower, known for its association with love and luck. From exotic handbags adorned with 24k gold-plated handles to collections inspired by the architectural marvels of Musheireb, Trifoglio's designs are a blend of artistry and cultural homage.

“In 2018, we launched the Musheireb collection inspired from Musheireb architecture, actually I was in the mosque and saw the wall design and I put it in my mind that this will be my next design/collection.” For AlMannai, the emphasis lies on integrating heritage into modern jewellery pieces. With collections like Lady Rose and AlDana, inspired by Qatar's pearl diving legacy, Ghand Jewellery aims to cater to diverse tastes and age groups. Their designs, ranging from cufflinks to baby collections, reflect a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation.

“We do a combination from heritage and modern style jewellery so they can wear it in different occasions, they can wear in national day or daily basis, that's why in our collection we have different sizes, different version from the same idea, additionally we have a twist to suit the technology or what's trending.

"Also we made a jewellery piece that can be converted to different style, for example the long necklace can be removed and be like a brooch, the long earring can be detached - the tassels and be worn in a small piece. So we always make sure that our designs our always comfortable and convertible at the same time.” Both designers underscored the importance of acknowledging Qatar's rich past in their craft. Attia stressed how cultural surroundings influence design choices, while AlMannai noted the need to preserve heritage while embracing modernity.

Trifoglio's signature pieces feature delicate clover petals adorned with rubies, emeralds, and diamonds, evoking a sense of timeless elegance.

Meanwhile, Ghand's collections pay homage to Qatari heritage through intricate designs inspired by Arabesque art and celestial motifs like the star of Suhail, among others.

The 20th edition of DJWE ran from February 5 to 11 and showcased over 500 brands from 10 countries.