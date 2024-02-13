Canadian Woman Confesses To Smuggling Electronics For Russian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Canadian woman of Russian descent detained in the United States has pleaded guilty to smuggling sanctioned electronics into Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the Canadian public broadcaster CBC News reports this with reference to US court documents.

"Canadian Russian woman has pleaded

guilty for her role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to send electronics

to Russia for military use in the war against Ukraine," the article says.

It is noted that 32-year-old Kristina Puzyreva was arrested earlier this year in Manhattan. She admitted that she had facilitated the transfer of parts for UAVs and guided missiles to Russia in violation of sanctions.

According to US law enforcement, Puzyreva acted together with her husband Nikolay Goltsev, as well as Russian and Tajik citizen Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, who were also arrested but have not yet pleaded guilty.

Puzyreva, who lived in Montreal, received more than 150 packages from various US companies at her home address. Some of the parts she received were later found in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine. "Overall, the scheme began in January 2022 and ultimately involved more than 300 illegal shipments worth approximately USD 10 million," CBC News said.