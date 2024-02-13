Rosgvardiia Officer Who Tortured Civilians At Gostomel Airport Is Served With Notice Of Suspicion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Rosgvardiia officer has been served a notice of suspicion of holding and torturing civilians in the freezers of the Gostomel airport in Kyiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General .

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the deputy commander for work with the personnel of the special mobile detachment "Ratibor" of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Department of the Rosgvardiia was notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, during the temporary seizure of Gostomel in March 2022, the suspect and his subordinates held about 100 people on the territory of the aviation enterprise.

They were kept in three non-working freezers. The smallest one, measuring 6 square metres, held 15 people, while the largest one held about 30 or more. There were both civilians and prisoners of war among the detainees. The people did not have the necessary medical care or sufficient food. Most of them were constantly blindfolded.

The temperature of these premises was as unfavourable as possible. In addition, there was no ventilation, no light, no places to sleep and no toilets.

The detainees were beaten with hands, feet, and the butt of automatic weapons. They were tortured with electric shocks, deprived of air by putting a plastic bag over their heads, and mock executions. By using these prohibited methods, the perpetrators tried to obtain information from the victims about the military and political leadership of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and persons who participated in the ATO/JFO .

The victims suffered severe physical and psychological pain.

According to the National Police , law enforcement officers found that the serviceman, together with his accomplices, held people in a freezer from 8 to 17 March 2022.

"They brought us to the forest and threw us into a pit where the men had already been killed. Later they brought two other men who were shot in front of us and thrown on top of us. We covered ourselves with bodies because it was very cold. The Russian soldiers then moved us to a freezer room, where the FSB began interrogating us. One of the special forces hit me on the head with an assault rifle and I fell down with the chair I was tied to. After that, they kicked me in the face, ribs, jumped on my legs, pelvis and head. The women were there too. We could hear them through the wall. At night they were abused, they were screaming. And one of the women had cancer, we heard her say it repeatedly, that she needed medicine. The occupiers did not give her any medicine, she was crying in pain," said one of the victims, Yuriy.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine identified four more Russian military personne who abducted and tortured residents of Kyiv region during the temporary seizure of the region's territories, and served the invaders with suspicion notices in absentia.