Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE Updates: Concrete Barricades, Tyre-Killers To Stop Farmers' March

- Live Mint) "Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE updates: In anticipation of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers on Tuesday, massive security arrangements have been implemented on the borders of the national capital maintain law and order, the Delhi police have enacted Section 144, which prohibits the entry of tractor-trolleys and large assemblies. Visuals from various borders such as Gazipur, Shambhu, and Tikri depict the presence of barricades and barbed wires obstructing road access of farmers from various parts of India began their Delhi Chalo protest on Tuesday amid comprehensive preparations by police in Haryana and Delhi, which have orders to stop them from entering the national capital. The Sanyukt Kisa Morcha (non-political) is leading the second leg of the farmer's protest demanding guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops leaders have claimed that farmers from more than 200 organizations will join the Delhi Chalo march and will assemble in the national capital. They have claimed that the farmers come from all parts of India, but as per reports, more than 90% of the farmers are expected to be from Haryana and Delhi administrations in Delhi and Haryana are making elaborate provisions to control the movement of farmers' protests. Section 144 is imposed at various places including the Delhi border and police have warned the farmer groups of strict legal action, if they attempt to enter the national capital police have erected strong barricades and fencing at several places and are even testing their tear-gas shells to remain prepared for any untoward incident all the Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE updates here on LiveMint.
