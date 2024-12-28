Christmas In Palestine: Holding Into Faith Amidst Difficulties

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Bethlehem, the sacred birthplace of Jesus Christ, holds profound significance for Christians worldwide. For Palestinian Christians, celebrating Christmas in this holy city is both a privilege and a poignant reminder of their enduring faith and connection to history. Yet, their celebrations are often overshadowed by the challenges of living in a region plagued by conflict and economic hardship.

This year, Bethlehem-based artisans crafted the Nativity Scene displayed in the Vatican's main audience hall, unveiled by Pope Francis on December 7. The display features the infant Jesus's manger draped with a keffiyeh, symbolising the Palestinian cause.

Recently, Pope Francis has intensified his criticism of Israeli actions in the Holy Land, calling for a“careful study as to whether the situation in Gaza corresponds to the technical definition of genocide,” and condemning the“immoral use of force in Lebanon and Gaza.”

A Quiet Christmas in Bethlehem

On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem's festive atmosphere was noticeably subdued. The vibrant lights and towering trees that once adorned the city were replaced by a quieter atmosphere. Palestinian scouts marched through the streets, holding signs that read,“We want life, not death,”“Peace for Gaza,” and“Our children want to play and laugh.”

Oldest Christian communities

Palestinian Christians trace their roots to the first Aramaic-speaking Jewish converts to Christianity. Over centuries, their community grew to include Latin and Greek-speaking Romans, Greeks, and descendants of Phoenicians, Arameans, and Arabs.

Following the Arab conquest, many Christians adopted Arabic, blending into the broader Arab Christian identity, alongside groups like the Arab Ghassanids, who integrated with Melkite and Syriac communities, according to historian Nur Masalha from the University of London's Centre for Palestine Studies.

Today, Palestinian Christians represent a rich tapestry of denominations, including Eastern Orthodoxy, Oriental Orthodoxy, Catholicism (Latin and Eastern Rites), and Protestantism. Though a minority, they remain an integral part of Palestine's heritage.

Christmas traditions in Bethlehem

For Palestinian Christians, Christmas is a cherished time of faith and unity. Nicolawos, a 25-year-old from Bethlehem, shared the traditions that make this season special.

“Christmas begins with lighting the grand Christmas tree in Manger Square, marking the start of Advent,” he told The Jordan Times.

“Midnight masses at the Church of Nativity, family gatherings, and the lighting of the Christmas candle in front of the cave where Jesus was born are cherished traditions that unite the community.”

“There is nothing more beautiful than celebrating Christmas in the Holy Land, where Jesus Christ was born, Bethlehem, the city of peace. It starts with family gatherings, especially with the elders, and continues with the midnight mass on December 24th, followed by the lighting of the Christmas candles in front of the cave where Jesus was born, then more family gatherings for Christmas lunch and exchanging gifts,” Nicolawos explained.

Leen, a 25-year-old from Bethlehem, described the vibrant scout parades that once filled the streets with music, drums and bagpipes, bringing together families, pilgrims, and tourists in joyful celebrations.

“On Christmas Eve, Christian youth groups dressed as Santa Claus deliver gifts to children, spreading holiday joy and reinforcing a sense of unity within the community,” she told The Jordan Times.

“We prioritise being with our loved ones on Christmas Eve,” Leen said.“It is a day of bringing everyone together. In our homes, we prepare festive meals and bake special treats like ka'ak and ma'amoul, pastries filled with dates or nuts,” she continued.

“These customs, deeply rooted in the region's culture and history, make celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem an experience of profound joy, faith and unity, despite the challenges that we face,” Leen highlighted.

Celebrating Amid Challenges

This year's Christmas celebrations were scaled back due to the ongoing war in Gaza, with festivities confined to religious observances within church walls.

“The sadness about what is happening weighs heavily on us,” Nicolawos shared.

Economic hardships have further dampened the holiday spirit. With tourism accounting for 70 per cent of Bethlehem's economy-mostly from Christmas pilgrimages-the town has been hit hard.

Unemployment now stands at nearly 50 per cent, according to the Palestinian Finance Ministry.

“Many families struggle to afford decorations, gifts, or even traditional meals,” Nicolawos noted.

“If you visit Bethlehem, you'll see a city weighed down by a sombre atmosphere.”

Amid these challenges, Palestinian Christians find solace in their faith.

“We turn to the Child of the Cave, asking Him to stop the suffering and give us hope and strength to continue praying for Gaza and all those in need around the world,” Nicolawos said.