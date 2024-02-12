IEG, BBTECH EXPO: TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICES FOR THE ENTIRE BEVERAGE SUPPLY CHAIN

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) •From 18th to 20th February at Rimini Expo Centre, organised by Italian Exhibition Group in conjunction with Beer&Food Attraction and Italgrob's International Horeca Meeting, BBTech boasts the most complete display of processing and filling systems, raw materials and packaging for beer and beverage production



•Training and talks on the sector’s challenges under the banner of quality with the involvement of the industry’s best companies and experts from the academic world



•Anticipation is also rising for the Innovation District, the great new entry at the 2024 edition of BBTech and Beer&Food Attraction



Rimini, 12 February 2024 – Supporting and promoting the entire beverage technology chain. This is the aim of BBTech Expo, the professional exhibition of technology and raw materials for beer and beverages organised by Italian Exhibition Group, which gathers together at the Rimini Expo Centre (18-20 February 2024) the most complete display of processing and filling systems, raw materials, packaging, equipment and services for producing beer and beverages. The main features at this 6th edition include a considerable educational and conference offer and the attendance of the best companies in the sector. The great new entry of the Innovation District, the contemporaneity with Beer&Food Attraction and Italgrob’s International Horeca Meeting, will transform the Rimini event into an enormous business, training, updating and networking opportunity covering all aspects of the beverage industry.



NETWORKING, BUSINESS MATCHING AND THE GREAT NEW ENTRY OF THE INNOVATION DISTRICT



Dedicated exclusively to sector professionals, BBTech Expo is an innovative trade show format in which machinery and system manufacturers can establish business opportunities with Beer&Food Attraction's beer and beverage exhibitors and visiting operators. The two shows will bring more than 600 exhibitors to Rimini, as well as 125 foreign buyers attending from 40 countries. The countries most represented among the foreign exhibitors at BBTech Expo are Belgium, the United Kingdom and Germany, all of which have a long brewing tradition, while outside of Europe, Canada and the United States are worth noting. For the 2024 edition of BBTech Expo and Beer&Food Attraction, Italian Exhibition Group has announced the Innovation District as the great new entry: a special exhibition area, set up in the West Hall, which will be the beating heart of innovation. A veritable district in which to ensure visibility to all those companies that constantly invest in research and development thus contributing to the progress and continuous improvement of the Food & Beverage sector. The exhibition will feature two specific areas. The first will involve the Start-Up Area, created thanks to the partnership between Italian Exhibition Group and ANGI - National Association of Young Innovators - and collaboration with ITA – Italian Trade Agency, which supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and their internationalisation, which will be the showcase for innovative companies offering Out of Home technologies, services and solutions. The second area will host the Innovation Award, which will offer exhibiting companies the chance to highlight their special features and distinctive values by nominating themselves in one of the five categories: Innovative Product, Sustainability, Digital Innovation, Labelling and Packaging. The entries will be judged by an outstanding jury consisting of Roberto Baldassari, Director of the Scientific Committee at ANGI - National Association of Young Innovators; Diana Battaggia, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation; Carlo Corazza, Director of the European Parliament Offices in Italy; Mauro Spagnolo, Director of “Renewables” and foodtech/agritec/sustainability expert journalist; Domenico Nuzzo, Researcher at the CNR (National Research Council); Antonio Parenti, Head of the European Commission Representation in Italy; Giorgio Deponti, Professor of Food and Product Design at Milan Polytechnic and Strategic Design Consultant; Barbara De Ruggeri, Official of the Aldo Moro University in Bari (UNIBA) in the Research and Third Mission Office of the Department of Soil, Plant and Food Sciences. The award ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday 20th.



RAW MATERIALS, PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGIES AND FILLING&PACKAGING



BBTech Expo will be arranged into three major exhibition areas: Raw Materials, Production Technologies and Filling&Packaging. The first area encompasses everything required to make top quality beer: hops, malt, water and yeast, with high-profile companies such as Mr. Malt, Corimpex and Castel Malting. The Production Technologies area will present all the most advanced systems to meet production requirements: distillers, fermenters, pasteurisers, filtration systems and brewing houses. The companies attending here will be Easybrau Velo from Omnia Technologies, Lasi, Spadoni and Letina Inox. Last but not least, Filling&Packaging, or rather, everything related to latest-generation bottling machines (with companies such as Gai, Comac/CFT Group, Cimec, Emma and Wild Goose Filling) and closure and packaging systems (P-ink by Pelliconi). Not forgetting glass, bottle, caps and tapping equipment manufacturers (Celli Group, Vinservice Micro Matic and Cis) through to labels and labelling machines (Epson, Labeldoo.com). Space will also be given to leading analysis system companies, such as Idroricerche and Biomerieux. An extremely complete offer that makes BBTech Expo the point of reference for the entire beer supply chain. Of course, there will be no lack of important industry talks in the Beer&Tech Arena, starting on Monday 19th at 10.30 am with Udine University, which will be presenting a study entitled “New hopping technique and biotransformation in the production of craft beer”: a series of experimental tests to improve monitoring the olfactory profile of beer with results that can increase the range of flavours that traditional hops can give. Also on Monday, at 11.15 am, space will be given to “Scientific and technical communication in the Italian brewing ecosystem” organised by Rivista Imbottigliamento: this will be an opportunity to talk about the national brewing ecosystem and its resilience, despite international crises and difficult financial situations, while also discussing exports. Lastly, Tuesday 20th will see the talk “Analytical monitoring in the brewery: fundamental analyses”, organised by Cerb (Research Centre for Beer Excellences): a way of analysing the fundamental parameters to be kept under control and which have a decisive influence on beer quality.



Click here to consult the complete calendar of BBTech Expo events, organised thanks to collaborations and partnerships with leading industry media, trade associations and specialised consultancy agencies.



