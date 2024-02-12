UNRWA Says Vital Food Supplies For Gaza Blocked By Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said yesterday that, vital food supplies for the Gaza Strip are blocked from entry, due to lack of Israeli approval.

“Vital supplies to address food insecurity continue to be blocked, due to lack of Israeli authorities' approvals to transfer flour from the Israeli port of Ashdod to the Gaza Strip,” UNRWA said in a press statement.

The statement added that, the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Gaza has remained closed since Feb 7, due to Israeli demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Hamas government media office reported that some Palestinian families in the Strip are receiving only half a meal within 48 hours.

The office blamed Israel for the blockade, and preventing aid from reaching its destination, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on civilians, and an end to the war.– NNN-XINHUA

