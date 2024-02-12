Bahraini FM Underlines Importance Of Kuwait Amir Historic Upcoming Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani underlined the importance, Monday, of Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations, which have unique historical and cultural relations that were laid out by fathers and grandfathers on solid foundations of friendship, mutual respect, unity of religion, blood, destiny, and ties of kinship and lineage.

In a press statement, Al-Zayani expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's pleasure and admiration for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visit as he described it as true embodiment of the depth of the strong, historical and distinguished fraternal relations between the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

The minister also stressed that the visit is a new addition to the process of fraternal relations that are becoming stronger, more established and more prosperous as a model of political and security alliance and close economic integration.

Al-Zayani praised the great care and attention bilateral relations received from the Bahraini King, King Hamad bin Isa and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The minister also appreciated keenness by the governments of the two countries, headed by Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, to consolidate the bonds of this comprehensive strategic fraternal partnership through activating nearly 50 agreements, memorandums of understanding, and executive programs for bilateral cooperation.

Al-Zayani noted on his aspirations to hold meetings of the Joint Supreme Committee in its 11th session soon in the State of Kuwait in order to achieve common interests in various political, diplomatic, economic, social, cultural and media fields.

Al-Zayani stressed the importance of the Bahraini-Kuwaiti summit in affirming the wise and balanced diplomatic positions of the leadership and governments of the two brotherly countries in their concern for the unity of the Gulf House, strengthening the integrative process of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including support to Arab and Islamic causes, mainly and foremost of which is supporting the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, security, and self-determination by establishing their independent state. (end)

kna







MENAFN12022024000071011013ID1107843461