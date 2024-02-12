Michael Harris, Co-Founder Of Death Row Records And The Last Mile, Supports Nathan Hochman For District Attorney

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as Los Angeles County District Attorney, today announced the important endorsement of Michael Harris, Co-Founder of Death Row Records and key advocate of prisoner education program The Last Mile and other important nonprofits.Harris joins an impressive list of Hochman endorsements, including Steve Cooley, former three-term District Attorney of Los Angeles County; Steve Soboroff, former Los Angeles Police Commissioner; Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris; and five former Los Angeles U.S. Attorneys who were appointed by Presidents from both political parties.“The choices we make impact our lives and the people around us,” Harris said in a video released by Hochman's campaign.“That's why we need leaders who will protect our communities and help them thrive. Nathan Hochman is that leader. Please tell your family and friends to vote for Nathan Hochman.”Harris is known for his role in creating Death Row Records, which inspired the careers of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. But he's also been recognized for his work while incarcerated, advocating for prison reform, serving as Editor-In-Chief of San Quentin News and helping to launch The Last Mile, a nonprofit that teaches coding to prison inmates, providing them with job skills and significantly reducing recidivism.“It is a great honor to receive Michael's endorsement of my campaign for District Attorney,” Mr. Hochman said.“Michael is evidence that our prisons can be about more than incarceration. With the right tools, they can re-direct lives and provide skills that translate into jobs and new lives.”Hochman is a strong advocate of The Last Mile, which provides technical training to male and female prison inmates. The program's graduates have recidivism rates of less than 1%, compared to the 61% recidivism rate in the United States within 10 years of release, according to The Last Mile.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, is the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

Michael Harris, Co-Founder of Death Row Records and The Last Mile for Nathan Hochman as Los Angeles County District Attorney