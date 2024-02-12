CSC Partners With Netdiligence To Help Mitigate Cyber Risks And Support The Cyber Insurance Ecosystem

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--CSC , an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in mitigating domain security, domain name system (DNS), and digital brand threats, today announces its partnership with NetDiligence®, a leader in cyber risk readiness and response solutions for the cyber insurance industry. With this agreement, CSC is now an available vendor to cyber insurance carriers, brokers, and clients on NetDiligence's eRiskHub® under the newly developed“pre-breach” category: brand protection and domain security.

CSC's innovative technology allows cyber insurance carriers, brokers, and clients alike to proactively protect their businesses against cyber threats and online brand abuse.“As a preferred vendor to cyber insurance leaders, it's critical to address cybersecurity gaps and help companies keep losses at a minimum,” says Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence.“We're excited to introduce CSC's domain security and digital brand protection solutions on our eRiskHub platform because it will provide our users with new ways to address risk and cyber threats such as phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware.”

An overwhelming majority of companies overlook their domain security posture as part of a larger risk management plan for their business. For corporations operating multiple brands-with hundreds or even thousands of domains within their portfolios-it's crucial to have rapid detection and deactivation of confusingly similar domains imitating brands, as well as any compromised, hijacked domains, or subdomains that may exist.

“As the world's leading enterprise-class domain registrar, CSC can detect domain threats, online brand and DNS abuse, and fraud quickly to protect companies from fraudulent or compromised domains that lead to devastating cyber attacks,” says Mark Calandra, president of CSC's Digital Brand Services division.“Our inclusion in eRiskHub creates visibility for our services directly within the workflow of users looking to optimize their cyber security posture.”

Within the eRiskHub, CSC's solutions will be categorized into three services: digital brand protection, domain registrar services, and fraud protection. To access pre-breach brand protection and domain security solutions, visit the eRiskHub . Additionally, on February 12 at 11:30 a.m., CSC's Digital Brand Services Chief Technology Officer Ihab Shraim and AXA XL's Gwenn Cujdik, North America Cyber Incident Response Team, will be speaking on the Pathways to Resilience panel, Domain Security: Addressing Cybersecurity at the Source of the Problem . To contact CSC directly, visit cscdbs .

About CSC

CSC is the trusted security and threat intelligence provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands® with focus areas in domain security and management, along with digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, our DomainSecSM platform can help them understand cybersecurity oversights that exist and help them secure their online digital assets and brands. By leveraging CSC's proprietary technology, companies can solidify their security posture to protect against cyber threat vectors targeting their online assets and brand reputation, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss. CSC also provides online brand protection-the combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities-with a multidimensional view of various threats outside the firewall targeting specific domains. Fraud protection services that combat phishing in the early stages of attack round out our solutions. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia- Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs .

About NetDiligence

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With over 20 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal, their authorized Breach Coach® program, and Breach Plan Connect® , a securely hosted solution designed to help senior managers plan and execute their organization's response to a cyber incident, which also includes a free mobile app for convenient access and alternative means of communication if company systems are compromised. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and traditionally hosts their Cyber Risk Summit conferences in Philadelphia, California, Toronto, Florida, London, and Bermuda. For more information, visit NetDiligence .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink