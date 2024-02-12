Scudder Roofing Earns The Prestigious Duro-Last® Commercial Roofing Elite Contractor Award

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) MARINA, CA, February 12th, 2024 – Scudder Roofing Company , with a long and respected history over four decades in Northern California, is a full-service residential and commercial roofing contractor with a reputation for high-end craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service. The Duro-Last Elite Contractor designation is granted to a tiny percentage of roofing contractors in the United States. In this case, Scudder Roofing has been ranked in the top 12% of Duro-Last contractors "consistently installing the highest-quality roofing systems during 2023."



Headed up by founder Pete Scudder and his eldest daughter, COO Jennifer Scudder, Scudder Roofing is headquartered in Marina, CA, and employs a team of highly skilled and trained roofing technicians with expertise in all major brands and types of roofing. An authorized Duro-Last contractor since 1998, Scudder Roofing has installed, and Duro-Last has inspected over 150,000 sq. ft. of Duro-Last installations. Additionally, Scudder scored in the outstanding category on all commercial installations and warranted five or more commercial jobs in 2023 to achieve the Elite Contractor designation.



As many industry leaders understand, a roofing company is only as good as those working there. Pete Scudder believes that Scudder Roofing's success has been built on a solid foundation of top-quality work with top-quality professionals who believe in the products they install.



"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Duro-Last with the Elite Contractor award," said founder Pete Scudder. "We set high standards for our team, the company, and the manufacturers we work with. This award from Duro-Last is a great validation of our entire team and our commitment to roofing craftsmanship every day of the year and on every project we're a part of."



The Elite Contractor award from Duro-Last signifies that Scudder Roofing has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to quality, dedication to detail, and hard work.



For complete details on Scudder's history and experience with Duro-Last Roofing Systems, readers can access





For additional information:

Call 831-373-7212 or visit the Scudder Roofing Company, 3342 Paul Davis Drive, Marina, CA.







About Scudder Roofing



Scudder Roofing is a locally owned, commercial, and residential roofing installation company founded in 1982. Based in Marina, California, Scudder utilizes the most advanced roofing installation methods, materials, and equipment, including a sophisticated fleet of trucks and a state-of-the-art products showroom. Scudder Roofing specializes in siding, replacement windows, custom gutters, waterproofing, and solar power installations with sister company Scudder Solar. Scudder's skilled employees are dedicated to the highest standards of craftsmanship, safety, and customer service, and they receive ongoing training on techniques that exceed industry standards.





About Duro-Last



Duro-Last, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated roofing systems, with billions of sq. ft. of precision fabricated, thermoplastic, single-ply roofing installed throughout North America since 1978. Duro-Last roofs are watertight, maintenance-free, and resistant to fire, chemicals, and high winds. With a custom-fabricated Duro-Last Roofing System, up to 85% of the seams are completed in a factory-controlled environment before the roofing system is delivered to the job site, dramatically reducing the potential for leaks and adding the advantage of a faster and quieter installation.





