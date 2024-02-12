'Where's Ep 2?': Internet Goes Mad As Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins Appear In New Bold Care Ad With Saas-Bahu Twist | Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood hearth-throb Ranveer Singh appeared with adult film actor Johnny Sins in a commercial for a men's health brand called Bold Care. The desi twist of saas-bahu drama in the advertisement, casting two biggest superstars of their industries, left the netizens rolling on the floor laughing Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan's movie gains momentum, crosses ₹325 crore mark worldwideWhat's the desi twist in Ranveer-Johnny collab in Bold Care ad?The desi-twist of Indian TV serial drama in the Bold Care ad revolving around men's sexual health amused the netizens to the core. The commercial is based on an Indian family as presented in daily soaps. The ad also involves joint family drama and the most common saas-bahu quarrel. The overdramatic background music and the slow-motion scenes add the essential Indian TV serial element to the commercial. Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are shown as siblings in the Bol Care commercial. While Johnny Sins can be seen wearing a blue kurta and golden jacket, Singh was sporting a maroon kurta with long hair Read: Watch: Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, teaser confirmsAt the beginning of the advertisement, Ranveer Singh asks his brother Johnny's wife why she's leaving their house. The wife's reply to the question leaves all the members of the house shocked. The slow-motion drama gets a happy ending with the help of a capsule (to enhance men's sexual health).Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh appointed as brand ambassador; Check priceInternet reaction to the ad“MCU: Avengers Endgame is the most ambitious crossover event in history. Ranveer Singh: Hold my beer,” commented one user on Ranveer Singh's post user expressed his eagerness for the second part of the commercial and wrote,“Where is episode 2?”Also Read: Ranveer Singh joins forces with BGMI as official brand ambassadorSharing the visual of the commercial, an X user wrote,“BRO WHAT IN THE WORLD JOHNNY SINS DOING IN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH 😭😭😭😭😭😭”“I imagined Ranveer Singh in the daily soap of Ekta Kapoor But Johnny Sins Was Never In My Wildest Dream Another Level Advertising,” wrote another user on X.“It's only Feb of 2024 and we already have this COLLAB that nobody expected,” wrote another user on X.

Many people expressed their disappointment with the commercial. One of the X users wrote,“Wth was this and why did I watch this clip???? Johnny Sins doing a desi commercial with Ranveer Singh?”The commercial also left many people wondering who was paid the most for the ad, Ranveer Singh or Johnny Sins December, Ranveer Singh had partnered with Bold Care as a co-owner. The men's sexual health and wellness brand provides products that offer solutions for intimate health issues, including premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.

