Realtyjuggler Offers New Ecards For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced the availability of fresh eCards for 2024. Agents can email lighthearted animated holiday and personal cards such as birthday or closing anniversary cards to their clients quickly and easily. The Holiday library includes most public holidays throughout the year for the USA and Canada, while the Occasions eCard Library has cards for birthdays, anniversaries, closing anniversaries, open house, invitations and more."Real Estate Agents are always looking more ways to stay in touch with their client base and RealtyJuggler's eCards are a great way to do that. A CRM without this kind of content means that you would have to create it yourself. Since RealtyJuggler adds fresh content each year, there is always something new available to delight your clients." explained Frank Larnerd, RealtyJuggler Support Engineer. He went on to say: "Wishing someone a Happy Holiday or sending them a personal greeting card on their special day is a great way to keep top-of-mind with your sphere of influence, especially with a fun animated GIF image."The eCards are just one part of the libraries of content available to RealtyJuggler members. RealtyJuggler's prewritten individual business letters and drip sequences target the specific needs of potential buyers and sellers as well as active clients. The main library of letters is available in English as well as Spanish. These letters can be customized and sent as emails or printed and sent via postal mail.RealtyJuggler also provides a large, easy-to-edit flyer library which can be used in print, as social media posts or sent by email or in SMS text message.Training is provided for all aspects of the RealtyJuggler Real Estate Customer Relationship Manger including eCards, letters, and flyers. This training is available as one on one phone training as well as group training for teams. Contact RealtyJuggler now to schedule a training session.RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, voice dialing, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.Visit:for more information.Contact:RealOrganized, Inc.RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRMTelephone: (970) 672-3467RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.

Scott Schmitz

RealOrganized, Inc

+1 970-672-3467

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn