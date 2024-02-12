Abu Dhabi Chamber's Sectoral Working Groups Discuss Over 85 Issues To Develop The Private Sector In 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi: 'The ADCCI's sectoral working groups are committed to continuing their efforts to align with the aspirations and developments of the private sector. They discuss solutions to the most prominent challenges facing the sector to implement best practices and work to submit recommendations and propose appropriate policies in cooperation with the relevant government agencies.'

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Last year, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) organized more than 84 meetings, convening its sectoral working groups to discuss approximately 85 topics. These discussions related to the Chamber's efforts to provide an ideal environment that enables private sector companies to realize their full potential. The objective is to support growth and prosperity in Abu Dhabi, leading to strengthening its position as the top destination for companies in the Middle East by 2025.

The sectoral working groups aim to build bridges of communication between government entities and the private sector. Each group focuses on a distinct sector-education, industry, construction, healthcare, travel and tourism, as well as car dealers and spare parts importers-playing a crucial role in attracting investors and fostering sustainable economic development in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADCCI, said:“The ADCCI's sectoral working groups are committed to continuing their efforts to align with the aspirations and developments of the private sector. They discuss solutions to the most prominent challenges facing the sector to implement best practices and work to submit recommendations and propose appropriate policies in cooperation with the relevant government agencies.”

He emphasized that these sectoral working groups, which bring together representatives of the private and government sectors, are considered an essential cornerstone in communicating with the business community. They contribute significantly to representing the interests of the private sector, serving as a vital element that supports the Chamber's efforts in conveying the voice of the sector to the concerned authorities.

Moreover, the ADCCI has embraced its new Advocacy Hub platform to engage all sectors in shaping economic policies tailored to Abu Dhabi's business ecosystem. Plans are in motion to establish 40 communal working groups on the platform, representing various economic sectors based on proposals from private sector entities. This initiative seeks to bolster interaction between the Chamber and the business community, empowering stakeholders to actively participate in decision-making processes that directly impact their interests.