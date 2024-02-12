EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

STAIDIUM U.S. and Chesterfield Sports Association Partner to Bring AI Streaming Technology to St. Louis' World-Class Youth Sports Facility

12.02.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STAIDIUM U.S. and Chesterfield Sports Association Partner to Bring AI Streaming Technology to St. Louis' World-Class Youth Sports Facility DALLAS, 12 February 2024 – STAIDIUM U.S. announced a partnership with the Chesterfield Sports Association today that will deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-powered live sports streaming from St. Louis, Missouri's world-class youth volleyball and basketball facility.

The agreement calls for the new, state-of-the-art Chesterfield Sports Complex to install STAIDIUM's self-developed and fully-automated cameras throughout the 97,000 square foot complex. These cameras leverage AI to follow the action, capture and analyze video in real-time and add viewer-friendly graphic packages and statistical overlays - all without any manual oversight. The cameras will be positioned across nine basketball and 18 volleyball courts, with the potential to stream content from the more than 65 thousand games a year hosted at the complex.

As part of the partnership, STAIDIUM has purchased the streaming rights to the events taking place at the Chesterfield Sports Complex. In addition, the Chesterfield Sports Association will share revenue generated from the STAIDIUM broadcasts. “We're thrilled to put an exclamation point on a massively successful first year at STAIDIUM by partnering with the Chesterfield Sports Association,” said Dave Cochran, Managing Director, STAIDIUM U.S.“Everything about the Chesterfield Sports Complex is state-of-the-art, so our AI cameras will be a perfect fit to help showcase the venue and its events to fans, scouts, and coaches across the country." The Chesterfield Sports Complex hosts more than 600,000 people annually, including visitors for a wide range of local, national, and regional tournaments. The STAIDIUM broadcasts originating from the complex will be available on STAIDIUM . “We are extremely excited to launch this new partnership with STAIDIUM.

What they bring to the sports streaming industry is state-of-the-art technology.

This partnership will allow parents and relatives to watch their loved ones at practices and games if they can't attend in person,” said Stuart Duncan, Executive Director, Chesterfield

Sports Association. To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit .



About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal , with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal . SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse“FORTY10” linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV. About Chesterfield Sports Association

ST. LOUIS' WORLD-CLASS YOUTH VOLLEYBALL & BASKETBALL FACILITY

The 97,000-square-foot sports complex features 9 basketball courts that convert to 18 volleyball courts to host tournaments of every level and size for a range of sporting types, including gymnastics, martial arts and more. The world-class facility is available for court rental, hosting sporting events, birthday parties, and more.



In addition to presenting own basketball league and clinics, our tenants represent some of the best basketball and volleyball athletes in the region and the nation.

Contact

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Germany

Tel: +49 (0) 221 7 88 77 0

Email:

...





12.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SPORTTOTAL AG Am Coloneum 2 50829 Köln Germany Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0 Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 WKN: A1EMG5 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1834767



End of News EQS News Service