Kerala: Woman Dies After Neighbour Sets Her Ablaze In Idukki

Idukki:

A woman died after a neighbor poured petrol on her and set her on fire in Udumbanchola, Idukki. The deceased has been identified as Parakkal Sheela. The accused neighbour Sasikumar poured petrol on Sheela and set her ablaze last Friday (Feb 9).



Sheela died while undergoing treatment at Theni Medical College. Police concluded that personal enmity led to the incident. The accused Sasikumar is in police custody. Sheela and Sasikumar are employees of a private individual's estate.

It is reported that there was a dispute between the two earlier.

Last Friday while she was working in the cardamom garden, Sasikumar, a neighbor, attacked Sheela and forcibly locked her inside the house and then poured petrol on Sheela's body and set her on fire.

Sheela, who suffered more than 60 percent burns, was first admitted to a private hospital in Nedunkandam and then to Theni Medical College. The Udumbanchola police came and broke the door and brought them out. The accused also suffered burn injuries in the incident. He is currently undergoing treatment at Idukki Medical College.

