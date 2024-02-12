Snowfall covers New Mexico after lingering atmospheric river storm

(MENAFN) The aftermath of a lingering atmospheric river storm, which caused significant damage in California last week, brought the initial substantial snowfall of the season to eastern New Mexico. The National Weather Service cautioned on Sunday about snow-covered and icy roads as the storm progressed towards the Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma.



Eastern New Mexico, encompassing Roswell, was placed under a winter storm advisory. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque noted that temperatures hovered around the mid-30s, marking a departure of up to 25 degrees below the usual norms for this time of year.



“Hopefully it will diminish by sunset,” Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, made the statement on Sunday.



Shoemake indicated that the storm system appeared to be on a trajectory towards the Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma, where warnings were already in place.



According to the National Weather Service forecast, the west Texas city of Lubbock could receive up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow on Sunday, with Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle already reporting 1.3 inches (3.3 cm) of snow on the ground.



These storms are part of a slow-moving system that initially struck California early Wednesday before moving out. In California, the system brought days of wind, record rainfall, and heavy snowfall, leading to power outages, street flooding, and numerous destructive mudslides in the Los Angeles area.

MENAFN12022024000045015839ID1107839940