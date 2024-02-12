Oman's Smart Vision Summit Gains Momentum With XS As Global Sponsor

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Oman, 12th February 2024 – XS, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, proudly announces its global sponsorship for the eagerly awaited“Oman Smart Vision” Summit, set to unfold on February 14th and 15th at the esteemed“Sheraton Oman” Hotel in Muscat, Oman.



Hosted by“Smart Vision” company, this event is a significant gathering for industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries from the MENA region and beyond. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Muscat, strategically located at the crossroads of international trade routes, the summit promises an engaging platform filled with insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and valuable networking opportunities.



'We are delighted to assume the role of Global Sponsor for the Smart Vision Summit in Muscat,' mentioned Shadi Salloum, XS Regional MENA Director. 'This summit presents an unmatched avenue to connect with industry counterparts, share invaluable insights, and delve into pioneering solutions poised to redefine the future of finance. XS remains steadfast in its mission to empower traders and investors globally, and we eagerly anticipate leveraging this platform to underscore our commitment to innovation and excellence.'



In its role as the Global Sponsor, the global multi-asset broker is ready to showcase its latest advancements in the financial sector, emphasizing its firm commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the industry. With a dedicated focus on enabling meaningful interactions and cultivating impactful partnerships, XS aims to play a significant role in shaping the future of the financial landscape.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision, expressed his anticipation and gratitude for the collaboration:





“As the Chairman of Smart Vision, I am thrilled to announce XS as the Global Sponsor for

the first edition of Smart Vision summit in Oman 2024. We're excited to have this global market leader join us in Muscat, Oman, and we extend our sincere appreciation for their unwavering support. Their dedication to reshaping and revolutionizing the investment landscape aligns perfectly with the goals of our event.“



The Smart Vision Summit in Muscat boasts a diverse program comprising keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops, covering an extensive array of topics pertinent to the financial realm. Attendees can anticipate gaining profound insights, engaging in stimulating dialogues, and cultivating meaningful connections within the trading community.



Moreover, the global multi-award winning broker will curate an exclusive booth at the summit, offering attendees the opportunity to interact directly with XS representatives, delve into the brokerage's cutting-edge trading technology, and explore its diverse suite of financial products and services. Additionally, XS experts will be on hand to provide tailored consultations and demonstrations, catering to the unique needs and interests of summit participants.



