Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To Nearly 396K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to February 12, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated nearly 395,990 Russian invaders, including 790 over the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of February 12, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 6,416 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 11,977 (+21) armored fighting vehicles, 9,481 (+6) artillery systems, 981 MLR systems, 666 air defense systems, 332 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,302 (+45) UAVs of the operational and tactical level, 1,882 (+1) cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, a submarine, 12,599 (+7) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,514 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 100 combat engagements took place along the frontline in the past day.