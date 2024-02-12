Fog Lowers Visibility, Several Flights Delayed At IGI Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Aiport in Delhi on Monday (Feb 12) as cold wave conditions prevailed over the city. There was low visibility due to the fog in several areas in the national capital.

Just a day earlier, cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the national capital on Sunday morning. People at different places around the city huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Owing to visibility woes, several flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers.

In view of the same, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory informing flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.

According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature in the city would reach around 25 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The Met Department has also predicted light rainfall over Central India from February 10-12 and East India from February 12-14.

