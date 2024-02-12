Taylor Swift Congratulates Beau Travis Kelce With A Kiss After Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce marked a fairy tale ending as they kissed after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift has been a supporter of Kelce throughout the Kansas City Chiefs' journey to the big game.

At one point, fans panicked that Swift would not make it to Las Vegas as she was scheduled the night before to perform in Japan in support of The Eras Tour, reports deadline.

The singer arrived at Allegiant Stadium with her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, Swift rushed to the field to congratulate Kelce, with cameras catching the moment the couple kissed.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously praised the way Swift and Kelce have handled the added media attention their romance has caused.

“She's been great,” Reid said in an interview while making an appearance on the Let's Go! podcast hosted by Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“Listen, she's a good girl and I'm happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all. Trav's handled it right, she's handled it right, and we just move forward, so it hasn't been a problem at all.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about the effect that Swift has had on ratings and the game.

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive,” Goodell said at a press conference this week.

“Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think that's why she loves NFL football. I think it's great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz, another group of young fans. Particularly young women.”

