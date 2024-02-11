ACC Reports Increase In Value Of Certificates Of Origin In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) in January of 2024 amounted to JD108 million, compared with JD99 million in the same period of the previous year.

The chamber issued a total of 1778 certificates of origin during January of 2023, compared with the 2350 certificates issued during the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The certificates of origin were issued for exports to several countries, with Saudi Arabia topping the list with 245 certificates, followed by the UAE with 200 certificates, Iraq, Egypt and Switzerland with 189, 83 and 3 certificates respectively.

According to the ACC statistics, the value of re-exported goods in January totalled JD66 million, with industrial, agricultural and Arab exports amounting to JD16 million, JD9 million and JD7 million respectively.

Certificates for Jordanian industrial products are issued upon request, with authentication provided by verified factory invoices and certificates confirming the Jordanian origin of the goods.