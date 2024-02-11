Belarusian Observation Mission Ticks Off Voting Transparency In Azerbaijan's Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. An observation mission from Belarus has documented the transparency of the voting process in Azerbaijan's presidential election, said international observer and Deputy Chairman of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus Valery Belsky during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“As international observers, we went to two election locations in Karabakh and saw busy voting. We observed strong voter turnout, transparency in the voting process, and kindness and solemnity throughout all procedures. Azerbaijan is a leader in democratic procedures,” he emphasized.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

