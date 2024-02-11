PKL 10: U.P Yoddhas Eye Victory Against Jaipur Pink Panthers In Last Match In Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) U.P Yoddhas will be aiming to finish the Kolkata leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 with a win in their reverse fixture against table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 117 on Monday, which will be played here at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

When the two teams faced each other earlier in the season, the Yoddhas went down 24-41 against the Panthers. U.P Yoddhas, the GMR Group-owned franchise, are currently placed in 11th position in the table with 29 points and a score difference of -70 after going down 34-50 against the Haryana Steelers in their last match. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panther won 27-22 against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their previous match and are currently placed at the top of the table with 77 points and a score difference of 80.

The Yoddhas and the Panthers have locked horns on 10 occasions across the seasons of PKL. The rivalry has been very closely contested with both the teams securing victory on five occasions.

Speaking before the match, U.P Yoddhas head coach Jasvir Singh said, "We want to give our best in all of our remaining matches. Our young players are remarkably cashing in on the opportunities that are coming their way. We are grateful for our fans who have supported us throughout the season and we will aim to finish our last few matches with a win.” The Yoddhas are missing the services of their star players in the last few games. However, young raiders such as Gagana Gowda, Anil Kumar, and Mahipal have stepped up in place of their seniors, and have earned 57, 24, and 19 points so far.

In defence, Sumit has been at the top of his game in the entire season, earning 59 tackle points and featuring in the top 10 list of most tackle points in the tournament. Along with him, corner Nitesh Kumar and cover Gurdeep has supported him throughout, and have earned 37 and 29 tackle points.

For the Panthers, their star raider Arjun Deshwal will lead the attack in the upcoming match. With 213 raid points in 164 successful raids, he currently sits in second position in the league in the list of most raid points and most successful raids. Their defence will be led by Ankush (62 tackle points) and he will be well supported by the Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri (50 tackle points).

