SCCI, OCCI discuss boosting cooperation in investment

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, Feb 11, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) branch in North Al Batinah Governorate, have discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in the investment field and developing mechanisms for promoting the joint efforts aimed at supporting the business community in Sharjah and the Sultanate of Oman.



The two sides explored promising opportunities in all sectors, with a focus on supporting the growth of start-ups and benefiting from the tourism and commercial potential enjoyed by SCCI and OCCI.



This came during a meeting held at the chamber between H.E Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of OCCI’s branch in North Batinah Governorate.



The meeting was attended by Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI, Rashid bin Salem Al Ghafri, Director of OCCI’s branch in North Batinah Governorate, Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department at SCCI, and Ali Abdullah Al Jari, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre.



During the meeting, the Omani delegation invited the private sector in Sharjah to take part in the Suhar Investment Forum 2024 slated to be held in North Batinah Governorate on February 26-27.

They also examined means of strengthening joint cooperation on exchanging trade delegations and organizing commercial events between Sharjah and the Omani governorate.



SCCI and OCCI discussed cooperation in training and qualification programs, where the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed its willingness to teach courses for Omani university students in economic and administrative specializations.

Those courses are organized by the Sharjah Training and Development Center affiliated to the chamber.





Bukhatir stressed the SCCI’s keenness to promote business partnerships between Sharjah and the Sultanate of Oman and intensify communication channels between the private sector in both countries, with a view to increasing joint investments and exploring promising opportunities.

This can be done by organizing joint forums and meetings between Emirati and Omani businessmen, which would contribute to establishing new partnerships aimed at raising the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.



SCCI vice chairman welcomed the invitation extended by the Omani side to the private sector in Sharjah to participate in the Suhar Investment Forum 2024.



Bukhatir voiced the SCCI’s readiness to provide support and facilitation for investors and businessmen wishing to take advantage of joint forums and assist in strengthening communication between the business community in Sharjah and the Sultanate of Oman.



On his part, Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, highlighted the growing trade and tourism relations between businessmen in the Sultanate of Oman, Sharjah and the UAE.



Chairman of OCCI’s branch in North Batinah Governorate reviewed the Omani chamber’s preparations for organizing the Suhar Investment Forum 2024 before the end of February.









MENAFN11022024006976014991ID1107838053