Indonesian And Pakistan Ngos Present Plans To Rebuild Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SHAH ALAM (Malaysia), Feb 11 (NNN-Bernama) - The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) from Indonesia has ambitious plans to contribute to the post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza by rebuilding the Indonesian Hospital in north Gaza and constructing a specialised hospital for children and women in south Gaza.

Nur Ikhwan Abadi, Chairman of AWG, announced that the group initiated a fundraising campaign in November last year with the aim of raising approximately US$5 million for the hospital projects.

“The campaign is ongoing, and we welcome donations from organisations and individuals interested in supporting this cause,” he said.

Speaking at the International Planning Session Post War Gaza Rebuilding programme, which convened over 200 delegates from 23 countries to strategise the direction of post-war reconstruction in Gaza, Nur Ikhwan outlined the group's major initiatives.

These include the reconstruction of the Indonesian Hospital in north Gaza and the establishment of a hospital for mothers and children in south Gaza Strip, pending approval from the Minister of Health of Gaza to acquire the necessary land.

Nur Ikhwan also revealed that as of Sunday (Feb 11), nearly 80 workers from Indonesia have registered with the group and are prepared to travel to Gaza to assist with the implementation of these plans.

“We have a substantial workforce in Indonesia...if additional workers are needed, we are ready to provide them, InsyaAllah,” he affirmed.

In addition to AWG's efforts, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Prof Dr Hafeez ur Rahman, disclosed their intentions to construct a large hospital in Gaza equipped with medical supplies and staff from Pakistan. The foundation boasts over 2,000 senior doctors who have registered to serve voluntarily in Gaza.

“Upon receiving permission, we will deploy senior medical officers and dispatch 20 ambulances to Gaza,” Prof Dr Hafeez stated.

Furthermore, the foundation aims to rehabilitate five schools and collaborate with a Malaysian company to install 30 solar power and desalination plants in Gaza.

- NNN-BERNAMA