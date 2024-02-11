Turkish astronaut accomplishes historic milestone in first manned space adventure

(MENAFN) Alper Gezeravci, Turkey’s inaugural astronaut, has successfully accomplished the objectives outlined in the National Space Program, while also making significant contributions to scientific literature, thereby enhancing the Turkish people’s interest in space exploration.



Having commenced on January 19, Gezeravci's mission is scheduled to conclude on Saturday with his anticipated return to Earth. Throughout his journey, Gezeravci conducted 13 scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, effectively raising awareness of Turkey’s advancements in space exploration.



One notable moment during his mission occurred on July 15 when the Turkish flag was proudly hoisted atop the Martyrs' Bridge during a nationwide live broadcast, symbolizing Turkey’s achievements in space exploration.



Gezeravci's voyage commenced with the successful launch of the SpaceX Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida on January 19. Subsequently, the Ax-3 crew was warmly welcomed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) following a 36-hour journey.



During a live broadcast, Alper Gezeravci recited Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's renowned quote: "The future is in the skies," marking his inaugural words on the mission.



"As Türkiye, we are experiencing the joy of taking a step towards a first in our history. We are eager to contribute to the science and research conducted here," he further mentioned.

