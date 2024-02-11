(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Elshan Manafli

Bob Menendez, the subject of sensational allegations involving illegal cash, gold bars, a luxury Mercedes Benz car and the acceptance of expensive gifts in exchange for bribes, brought with him a huge stain on the name of the US Senate.

According to the information obtained, Robert Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez were given hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, gold bars, cash, and a luxury convertible car. The fact that the bribery scandal extended to Egypt and several rich Arab countries shows that Menendez has formed a large family corruption center during his many years in the Senate.

Prosecutors have previously described how in 2022, when Menendez's home was raided, federal agents found a haul including almost $500,000 in cash, 13 gold bars and a Mercedez-Benz convertible.

It is interesting that the US Federal Intelligence Bureau, which is aware of all over the world, has not noticed such a big event until today. We wonder what Menendez did to the United States that they are opening so many of his files and exposing them now.

It should be noted that the US State Department names Senator Bob Menendez, who has not yet recovered from the loads of indictment, as the main figure trying to prevent the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye. Western sources shared information about this. The source reports that the Biden administration is ready to sell 40 planes for $20 billion, but according to the State Department, the Senate committee is responsible for the delay of all these works.

The US Congress has approved the contract with Turkiye on F-16 fighter jets, the US Embassy in Ankara said.

Turkiye's purchase of 40 new and 79 modernized F-16 aircraft in the United States was called a "big step forward". The fighter jets are "crucial for NATO forces in ensuring interoperability between allies," the statement said.

So White House, trying to restore relations with Turkiye, found a new victim - Bob Menedez, whose name was involved in bribery, becomes the sin chicken, as in the Jewish Kapparot ceremony, and an additional charge is made on top of the bribery charges.

Probably, the corrupt senator, whose burden is increasing, will thereby wash away all the sins of the United States with him and resume its activities in both the Congress and the Senate like a blank white paper.

It should be noted that Robert Menendez, whose wife is of Armenian descent, also gained a reputation for his extreme pro-Armenianism. But today, there is no one to help the senator who fell victim to the sins of the United States. It's as if the Armenians he loved as much as the gifts he once received have disappeared from the face of the earth.





We wonder if anyone remembers Bob on his knees in front of the court. Probably, Bob Menendez, like other congressmen, could not fully fulfill his commitments of keep his promise for the Armenian lobbyists. Or the amount of the bribe was so high that his service so far did not meet the demands of the Armenian lobby. That is why Menendez is alone today and stands with his neck bowed in front of the court bench, burdening the sins of the United States. And Armenia, making a fuss over everything, is cold-bloodedly watching the suffering of its paid Armenian supporters.