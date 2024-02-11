(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Elshan Manafli
Bob Menendez, the subject of sensational allegations involving
illegal cash, gold bars, a luxury Mercedes Benz car and the
acceptance of expensive gifts in exchange for bribes, brought with
him a huge stain on the name of the US Senate.
According to the information obtained, Robert Menendez and his
wife Nadine Menendez were given hundreds of thousands of dollars in
bribes, gold bars, cash, and a luxury convertible car. The fact
that the bribery scandal extended to Egypt and several rich Arab
countries shows that Menendez has formed a large family corruption
center during his many years in the Senate.
Prosecutors have previously described how in 2022, when
Menendez's home was raided, federal agents found a haul including
almost $500,000 in cash, 13 gold bars and a Mercedez-Benz
convertible.
It is interesting that the US Federal Intelligence Bureau, which
is aware of all over the world, has not noticed such a big event
until today. We wonder what Menendez did to the United States that
they are opening so many of his files and exposing them now.
It should be noted that the US State Department names Senator
Bob Menendez, who has not yet recovered from the loads of
indictment, as the main figure trying to prevent the supply of F-16
fighter jets to Turkiye. Western sources shared information about
this. The source reports that the Biden administration is ready to
sell 40 planes for $20 billion, but according to the State
Department, the Senate committee is responsible for the delay of
all these works.
The US Congress has approved the contract with Turkiye on F-16
fighter jets, the US Embassy in Ankara said.
Turkiye's purchase of 40 new and 79 modernized F-16 aircraft in
the United States was called a "big step forward". The fighter jets
are "crucial for NATO forces in ensuring interoperability between
allies," the statement said.
So White House, trying to restore relations with Turkiye, found
a new victim - Bob Menedez, whose name was involved in bribery,
becomes the sin chicken, as in the Jewish Kapparot ceremony, and an
additional charge is made on top of the bribery charges.
Probably, the corrupt senator, whose burden is increasing, will
thereby wash away all the sins of the United States with him and
resume its activities in both the Congress and the Senate like a
blank white paper.
It should be noted that Robert Menendez, whose wife is of
Armenian descent, also gained a reputation for his extreme
pro-Armenianism. But today, there is no one to help the senator who
fell victim to the sins of the United States. It's as if the
Armenians he loved as much as the gifts he once received have
disappeared from the face of the earth.
We wonder if anyone remembers Bob
on his knees in front of the court. Probably, Bob Menendez, like
other congressmen, could not fully fulfill his commitments of keep
his promise for the Armenian lobbyists. Or the amount of the bribe
was so high that his service so far did not meet the demands of the
Armenian lobby. That is why Menendez is alone today and stands with
his neck bowed in front of the court bench, burdening the sins of
the United States. And Armenia, making a fuss over everything, is
cold-bloodedly watching the suffering of its paid Armenian
supporters.
