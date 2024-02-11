Ganja City Hosts Turkish & Uzbek Universities' Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye and Uzbekistan universities exhibition is held in the
Ganja city, Azernews reports.
The representatives of both countries' well-known universities
and a large number of students and young people are participating
in the exhibition, held in the building of the Ganja State
Philharmonic.
In the event, which was attended by 15 higher schools, Recep
Oztop, Turkish Consul General in Ganja, also participated.
MENAFN11022024000195011045ID1107837729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.