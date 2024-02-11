Ganja City Hosts Turkish & Uzbek Universities' Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye and Uzbekistan universities exhibition is held in the Ganja city, Azernews reports.

The representatives of both countries' well-known universities and a large number of students and young people are participating in the exhibition, held in the building of the Ganja State Philharmonic.

In the event, which was attended by 15 higher schools, Recep Oztop, Turkish Consul General in Ganja, also participated.