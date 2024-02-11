Rock ‘n’ roll drummer Jimmy Van Eaton dies at 86

(MENAFN) J.M. “Jimmy” Van Eaton, a trailblazing rock ‘n’ roll drummer renowned for his work with artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis and Billy Lee Riley at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Friday at the age of 86, according to a family member.



Van Eaton, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, joined the iconic record label as a teenager. He passed away at his residence in Alabama after battling health challenges over the past year, as reported by The Commercial Appeal of Memphis. His daughter, Terri Van Eaton Downing, confirmed his passing.



Van Eaton was recognized for his blues-infused playing technique, noted for energizing iconic early-rock anthems at Sun Records, such as "Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On" by Jerry Lee Lewis and "Red Hot" by Billy Lee Riley. Additionally, he lent his talents to musicians like Bill Justis and Charlie Rich.



James Mack Van Eaton originally started playing the trumpet as a member of a school band. However, he later transitioned to playing the drums, citing in a 2015 interview that he was drawn to the instrument because “it was an instrument that intrigued me.”



Van Eaton formed his own rock ‘n’ roll ensemble named The Echoes. They recorded a demo at the recording studio owned by Sam Phillips, where Van Eaton's talent caught the attention of Riley and later Lewis. This connection paved the way for Van Eaton to collaborate with these iconic musicians in the vibrant rock ‘n’ roll scene of the era.



“The hardest man to play with in the world was Jerry Lee. I told every musician to stay out of this man’s way,” Phillips informed a US-based newspaper in 2000. “The one exception was JM Van Eaton.”



Van Eaton became a central figure among the group of musicians who regularly performed at Sun Records throughout the 1950s, according to the newspaper report.

