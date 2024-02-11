QMC Named National Media Sponsor For DIMDEX 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The organizing committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), designating them as the 'National Media Sponsor' for the eighth edition of the event, taking place from March 4 to 6, 2024, at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

DIMDEX is held under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and is hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces.

The eighth edition of the biannual event will be held under the theme“Igniting the Future of Maritime Security and Beyond.”

The signing ceremony took place at the Qatar Ministry of Defence, with the presence of Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces H E Major General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit and Chief Executive Officer of QMC H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani.

Chairman of DIMDEX, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari, and Director of Qatar TV Ali Saleh Al Sada signed the agreement.

This collaboration aligns seamlessly with the vision of national institutions to actively support major events in Qatar. As outlined in the agreement, QMC commits to utilizing its diverse platforms to amplify the international event's reach and convey its message to the local and regional community.

The corporation will also spotlight various key activities within the event, including the main exhibition, the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), visits by official delegations of leaders and prominent figures, and the showcasing of visiting warships at Hamad Port.

Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, Major General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabet stated that the collaboration between various national institutions is a crucial step in supporting major events and activities held in Qatar, pointing out that these partnerships play a central role in unifying efforts and highlight the capabilities, and contribute to supporting development in various fields.

“It will also highlight the significant role of the Qatari Armed Forces on social, economic, and developmental levels, in addition to their primary mission of preserving security and enhancing stability of our nation”, Al Nabet added.

For his part, Chairman of DIMDEX, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari said the partnership with QMC will help disseminate the message of DIMDEX to a broader audience, emphasizing the significance of the event and its diverse activities on a national scale.

“We extend our gratitude to QMC for this collaboration, and we are assured that its mandate across different platforms will underscore the importance of DIMDEX in various fields and its contribution to supporting development frameworks in Qatar.”, Al Ansari added.

The QMC serves as the official media umbrella in the State of Qatar, encompassing various television and radio channels. The corporation diligently works to keep pace with the developments and advancements in media during the third millennium. It strives to provide thoughtful content that contributes to development, aligns with the values of the state, and reflects its cultural identity and societal values.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of QMC H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al-Thani pointed out that QMC is committed to providing robust media support through its channels, broadcasts, and platforms, prioritizing the interests of the Qatari national entities, adding that this will effectively highlight Qatar's dedication in hosting world exhibitions, solidifying its position as one of the most advanced destinations in the region.

Director of Qatar TV Ali Saleh Al Sada said:“Strengthening partnerships between the media sector and all ministries remains a key objective for us. At Qatar TV, we consistently strive to deliver the best services and promptly address the needs of prestigious events such as DIMDEX. The collaborative agreement between DIMDEX and QMC marks a positive and unprecedented milestone to both of our organizations”.