Jordan Warns Against 'Dangerous' Consequences Of Israel's Planned Attack On Rafah AMMAN

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Saturday warned against the "dangerous" consequences of the Israeli occupation's plan to attack Rafah in south of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates renewed the Kingdom's rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians within their land or beyond, emphasising the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip and achieve an immediate ceasefire to ensure the protection of civilians, their return to their homes, and the delivery of aid to all parts of the Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ministry's Spokesperson Sufian Qudah called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and take immediate and effective action to prevent Israel from continuing its war, "which is causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe".

He called on the UN Security Council to act without delay to prevent a dangerous deterioration and impose an immediate ceasefire.

Palestinian presidency has condemned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to extend a ground offensive into Rafah, warning it would create another "catastrophe" of forcible displacement, AFP said.

Netanyahu has ordered military officials to draw up plans for "evacuating" civilians from Rafah in southern Gazan city, where half of Gaza's 2.4 million people are sheltering.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's office said on Friday Palestinians "will not abandon their land and will not accept being forcibly displaced from their homeland" while Israel hunts Hamas fighters, according to AFP.

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borell said on Friday Israel's plans for a military offensive on Rafah in the Gaza Strip are "alarming".

Borell said on X, the former Twitter, that "1.4 million Palestinians are currently in Rafah without safe place to go, facing starvation".

"Reports of an Israeli military offensive on Rafah are alarming," he added.

"It would have catastrophic consequences worsening the already dire humanitarian situation and the unbearable civilian toll."