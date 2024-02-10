Man Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Narcotics Possession

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld an October 2022 State Security Court (SSC) ruling, sentencing a man to two years in prison after convicting him of possessing over 2,000 Captagon pills for personal use.

The court declared the defendant guilty of obtaining illegal narcotics at his home in Irbid for personal use on July 22. The SSC handed the defendant a two-year prison term for the offence of possessing illegal narcotics and ordered him to pay JD2,000 in fines.

Court documents said the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) learnt the defendant was in possession of illegal narcotics and placed him under surveillance for a while.

When the defendant was arrested, officers found a small stash of Hashish and Crystal meth and 11 small nags containing 2,013 Captagon pills in total, the court said.

The defendant confessed to possessing illegal narcotics for his personal use, the court stated. The defendant contested the SSC's ruling through his lawyer, who argued that his client should benefit from a reduction in penalty“because he did not have any previous criminal record”.

Meanwhile, the SSC prosecution office asked the higher court to uphold the sentence and the fine imposed on the defendant. The higher court maintained that the SSC had followed the proper procedures in issuing sentences against the defendant.

“It was clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to possessing the illegal drugs and deserves the punishment for this offence,” the higher court said.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Qassem Dughmi, Hammad Ghzawi and Mohammad Khashashneh