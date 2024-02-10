Meet Hasaan Rasheed: From Black Panther Movie To Film Executive Producer

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Little Rock, Arkansas - Hasaan Rasheed, a native of Dallas, Texas, has made a name for himself in the fitness and entertainment industries. As a former track All-American and Oprah Winfrey Scholar, Hasaan has dedicated his life to helping others achieve their fitness goals and improving their quality of life.

With a degree in Kinesiology and Health Physical Education from Morehouse College and a master's in education from Auburn University, Hasaan has coached and mentored athletes for over a decade. He is now the CEO of Total Body Fitness Training LLC, providing personal training services to clients of all ages and backgrounds in Little Rock.

Hasaan's nonprofit organization, All My God Children, Inc., focuses on impacting youth through after-school fitness programs, college preparation, and mentorship. His passion for fitness and entertainment also led him to create Dunk Doctors LLC, an acrobatic dunk company that performs for various events.

As a respected member of the Little Rock community, Hasaan is dedicated to giving back through his work with local youth and colleges. His inspiring journey has taken him from Hollywood to Ghana, where he has appeared in films like Black Panther and The Legacies CW show. Hasaan is the executive producer and main character on his newest project for feature international film "War from the Archives."

As a doctoral graduate in Healthcare Education from Nova Southeastern University, Hasaan continues to educate and inspire others to prioritize health and fitness. Follow his journey and be inspired by his dedication to transforming lives in Little Rock and beyond.

